Busy Philipps had zero chill when Oprah called in to 'Busy Tonight'

Closing her show Thursday night, Busy Philipps could not keep it together when Oprah Winfrey finally called into “Busy Tonight” using a set-piece solely designated for calls from the former daytime TV queen.
Philipps, who appeared genuinely shocked that Winfrey deigned to call her, shouted “NO!” in disbelief when her retro yellow phone began ringing.
“I’m crying now, and I have a cold, but I love you,” Philipps shouted when Winfrey identified herself.
“[This phone] is for you anytime you wanna call. We can talk about whatever: Harvest day, vegetables...” Philipps said, later asking Winfrey to post a photo of her harvest-day tangerines later. (Alas, as of Friday morning, no such photo had been posted on Winfrey’s social media.)
“I’m so happy that you’re on late night. It’s so good to see a woman on late night,” Winfrey shouted with her signature enthusiasm.
After the frenetic call, plenty of ugly crying in her holiday best and a tease that Winfrey might appear on the show, Philipps announced to her studio audience and guests that she’s “never recovering from this.”
“It’s just been a wild time in everybody’s lives. And that was really nice. I don’t know what to say,” Philipps said through tears. “In case anyone thought my Oprah thing was a bit, I’m not that good of an actress. I’m really not. That’s why I switched to late night.”
The “Freaks and Geeks” and “Cougar Town” alum launched her show on E! back in October and has been hoping for a call from her idol since then. In the meantime, she’s picked the brains of her guests, including Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Metz and Maura Tierney, about gossip and their dealings with Winfrey.
On Instagram on Thursday, Philipps shared her look when she called and wrote: “I. Have. Zero. Chill. (When it comes to @oprah)”