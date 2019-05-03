Review: ‘Dead to Me’ unites Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in damaged friendship

There are perhaps a few too many ironic lines uttered by a character ignorant of what another character (and the audience) knows; certain themes are more heavily reinforced than necessary. And the pattern of tension, partial release of tension and ratcheting up of tension can feel repetitious if you watch too many episodes at once. (There are 10 in all.) Jen will learn something about Judy, for example, and get angry, and Judy will offer an explanation that might be true or partly true or metaphorically true, and they will be friends once more. And then it’ll happen all over again. Or Judy will say to Jen, “I have to tell you something,” and it will be something other than what you expect, and a new twist will be introduced.