Review: ‘Deadwood: The Movie’ marches bittersweetly to the brutal beat of time

That kind of fearlessly poetic dialogue surely endeared the show to as many as were turned away, and while there’s an abundance of in-jokes for the believers – Swearengen affectionately refers to Trixie by a familiar, entirely unprintable phrase, Sol (John Hawkes) again fails to call off one of Bullock’s fits of rage and Garret Dillahunt lands an odd trifecta by briefly appearing as his third distinct character on the series – the movie ties up its long-dormant loose ends while managing to avoid the typical rites of fan service. Even the instant uplift of a wedding is beyond reproach.