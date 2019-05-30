Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant say returning to ‘Deadwood’ was a powerful experience

“The fantasy is that somehow you've maybe gained some wisdom or you're better at your job than you were,” said Olyphant, who among other roles, went on to play U.S. Deputy Marshal Raylan Givens in FX’s “Justified.” “I'm not a big fan of actors saying they didn't love their performance, but I think I would have done it differently if I was better at the time. I would like to think, and perhaps I'm delusional, that I’m better at my job than I used to be.”