Who will win the ‘Game of Thrones’? The case for Daenerys Targaryen

She also has more names than the Man from Braavos has faces, though it makes sense that it takes ten minutes to speak her full title. Daenerys of the House Targaryen, first of her name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regnant of the Seven Kingdoms, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons is too multifaceted to address in one or two titles.