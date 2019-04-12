Who will win the Iron Throne in ‘Game of Thrones’? Wicked, vengeful Cersei Lannister

She’s also got absolutely nothing to lose: All of her children are dead, as is her father, and she’s been abandoned by her soul mate, Jaime. As if that weren’t enough, her hair, once flaxen and flowing, has been caught in that awkward in-between phase for two whole seasons now, ever since a bunch of religious fanatics shaved her head and made her walk naked through the streets of King’s Landing. There’s nothing scarier than a vengeful Cersei, and she has plenty of reasons to be cranky.