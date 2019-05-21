‘Game of Thrones’ finale: Let us bend the knee to those who rightly predicted the ruler

He was particularly enthusiastic as he spoke about his evolution into the Three-Eyed Raven: “Bran’s entire journey is a very special one. From Day 1, you think he’s not going to do very well — a disabled 10-year-old in one of the harshest universes ever. And yet against all the odds, he triumphs. He makes it beyond the Wall, he survives, he becomes the Three-Eyed Raven. He isn’t glamorous, isn’t physically strong, isn’t able to save the day on horseback. But his weapon is his mind, and that’s a great message — a character who doesn’t use brute force or strength to find their way to victory.”