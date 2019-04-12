Who will win the iron throne in 'Game of Thrones'? The case for Bran Stark

One distinct quality that Bran possess that gives him an edge are his mystical abilities. With his “greensight,” he is able to have visions that extend not only to the future, but to the past extending thousands of years. Those visions were made possible initially by his psychic connection to the Three-Eyed Raven. But as events are reaching their culmination, Bran has become the Three-Eyed Raven, and those powers give him a clear edge over all others. He basically has all the intellect and knowledge in the world.