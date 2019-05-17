‘Game of Thrones’: 7 (possibly futile) hopes for Sunday's season finale

In case you haven’t heard the faint screams emanating from your Twitter feed, the ending for “Game of Thrones” has not been going well. While nobody has suffered quite so much as those trapped in King’s Landing as a furious Dragon Queen rained death from above last week, the series has seen a noticeable dip in its approval ratings, dropping out of its long-held perch in the 90% range and into the low 70s. Some have viewed the surprise twists as all part of the game in watching a show end that was never in our control; others have lamented seemingly sudden character shifts and storylines that either led to dead ends or were left unexplored entirely.