‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8, episode 5: So who died this week?

The so-called “final battle” on “Game of Thrones” finally came to King’s Landing, and true to every sign at the end of last week’s episode, Daenerys indeed brought the war to King’s Landing.
While still processing all that happened and what it could mean for what’s ahead in next week’s series finale — hey, at least it seems we’re all out of massive battles to fight — here’s a rundown of who was lost.
(And yes, quite clearly, there are spoilers ahead.)
Varys
Cause: Death by dragon. The Spider will spin no more webs or whispers after Tyrion reported his betrayal to his queen. Drogon is a mercifully quick executioner — and one capable of a pretty targeted blast.
Euron Greyjoy
Cause: Slain by the Kingslayer, Jaime Lannister on the coast of King’s Landing. After Euron’s fleet was destroyed, he washed ashore to find Jaime considering escape. The two battle and, surprisingly, the knight with one hand killed another king. At least Euron died happy.
The Hound, The Mountain
Cause: Death by mutual destruction in the long-delayed battle between brothers dubbed Clegane Bowl. Unfortunately, the Hound discovers the reanimated Mountain is evidently impossible to kill, at least until he shoves him — and himself — off one of the Red Keep’s towers and into the fires far below.
And, too early to tell, but it sure didn’t look good:
Jaime and Cersei Lannister: As Daenerys laid siege to King’s Landing, Cersei’s stronghold of the Red Keep became a target. The last we saw these siblings, they were in tears in one another’s arms, trapped in the caverns below King’s Landing before the room collapsed around them.