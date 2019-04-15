Review: ‘Game of Thrones’ returns with urgency, reunions and dragon joyrides

Bran broke his million-mile stare to greet Snow and his new queen, though it wasn’t their arrival he’d been anticipating. He’d been parked by the gates for days awaiting “an old friend.” When the visitor did eventually materialize in the last few seconds of the show, it was a signal for “Game of Thrones” fans that this season is going to be an explosive if not vengeance-filled delight, and it promised to avenge or heal wounds inflicted as far back as Season 1.