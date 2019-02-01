Why Gina Rodriguez is already crying before 'Jane the Virgin's' final season

Full circle: The theme this year, according to Urman, is “things coming full circle.” So expect moments that feel similar or mirror moments from “Jane’s” beginning as a means of showing "how much these characters have grown and learned and changed," Urman says. For example, Jane will have another yellow-dress moment, a callback to the pilot. Urman also talked of plans to revisit issues that have come up with the couples that are handled differently because of growth from the characters. "I want a real sense of closure at the end," she added. "Our philosophy in the writers’ room is: How can we have our cake and eat it too? How can this person die but then come back? How can this person cry and then laugh? … I’m really trying to push that into our last season where we can have it all and have these big family moments. I want to say goodbye in the right way. And I want to stick the landing."