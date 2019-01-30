Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ series adaptation picked up by CBS All Access

“I read ‘The Stand’ under my bed when I was 12, and my Baptist parents burned it in our fireplace upon discovery,” said Boone in the same statement. “Incensed, I stole my Dad’s FedEx account number and mailed King a letter professing my love for his work. Several weeks later, I came home to find a box had arrived from Maine, and inside were several books, each inscribed with a beautiful note from god himself, who encouraged me in my writing and thanked me for being a fan.”