Ramy Youssef on making TV’s first Muslim American sitcom, Hulu’s millennial comedy ‘Ramy’

“A big part of what I'm trying to do with this show is embrace sexuality and talk about it,” says Youssef, who focuses a lot on the subject in his stand-up as well. “That's something that Arabs do not do publicly. That is something that Muslims do not do publicly. We’re used to talking about violence, and we're used to dealing with it. But we don’t talk about our sex lives, and this show really does get into it … That sexuality can come out negatively and positively.”