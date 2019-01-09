Review: ABC's 'Schooled' and 'Fam' on CBS show the network sitcom is still kicking

In the pilot episode Lainey has to win the respect, or at least the cooperation of one of her students, Felicia (Rachel Crow), "an angry rage monster" and an echo of her younger self (and also Glascott's niece). This requires that she become the adult she has resisted becoming, even as her still-active inner adolescent provides the blast of fresh air that is just what these musty old halls of high-school academe needed. It's a device of course that has powered countless films and television series down through the ages — you can call it trite, or proven and reliable.