Fox renews wacky competition series 'The Masked Singer'

According to The Times’ review of the show earlier this month, the series is based on a South Korean original and “is a reality competition much like ‘American Idol,’ minus whatever shred of self-respect that ABC show has … or ever had. But its contestants are ‘celebrities’ whose identities are hidden behind costumes until they’re voted off the stage, though after Wednesday’s premiere it’s safe to assume the idea of celebrity is fairly elastic on this hourlong weekly series.”