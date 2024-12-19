‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 winner makes series history in a ‘very close’ finale

The Wasp, left, and two of the three Buffalos perform in separate sets on the Season 12 finale of “The Masked Singer.”

This season’s finale of “The Masked Singer” had a few more surprises than usual.

The Emmy-winning series capped off its 12th season Wednesday night with a festive segment complete with tears, celebrity family cameos and a historic victory that shocked the live crowd and competitors alike. Building up to the big reveal, host Nick Cannon called the finale “probably the most legendary episode ever,” People reported.

The show opened with a number from Season 5 victor Nick Lachey, the former 98 Degrees frontman-turned-reality TV star. Disguised during his season as Piglet, Lachey brought the holiday spirit with a rendition of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

Next, Season 12 finalists the Buffalos and Wasp delivered two final performances each, after which the audience members cast their votes.

“It was very, very, very close,” said Cannon, sporting a gold sequined Santa hat. In the end, though, the Buffalos came out on top — becoming the first group to take home the show’s Golden Mask trophy.

Upon Cannon’s announcement, one Buffalo dropped to the stage floor and pretended to make snow angels.

The winning trio was later revealed to consist of Boyz II Men members Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris and Shawn Stockman, who celebrated their victory by performing their 1991 song “Motownphilly.”

The judges unanimously guessed the Buffalos’ identity correctly but were divided about Wasp, who turned out to be Grammy-nominated singer-actor Mario.

Although the Grammy-winning R&B group was initially reluctant to join the competition, Stockman told TV Insider they “had such a good time” on the show. Nathan Morris added that the group was especially grateful for their win.

“I look at this as an MTV award for us. We ain’t never getting none of them,” he told the outlet. “This one is, I like this. I think it’s sweet.”

“I believe that what I’ll take away from this experience is that Boyz II Men can do anything as long as we are together,” Wanyá Morris said, “and as long as we grab those mics at the same time and are thinking music, there’s nothing that we can’t overcome, especially when it comes to that. Performing in Buffalo suits or naked.”

For runner-up Mario, merely “making it to the finale” was enough, he said in his finale voice-over, per Variety .

“This experience has felt like it was made for me. Like I’m finally getting the recognition I’ve been craving,” the “Let Me Love You” singer said. “For a long time in this industry, I felt underrated.”

Mario signed a record deal with J Records at age 14 and has since produced a number of Billboard hits.

“Being here, I felt the opposite. I felt appreciated, validated, celebrated and all anonymously. Which somehow makes it feel more real,” he said. “That’s something I will take with me tonight.”