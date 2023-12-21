Advertisement
Television

How does Ne-Yo celebrate his ‘Masked Singer’ win? With a moo-ving speech, of course

Nick Cannon in a sparkly black suit with Ne-Yo in a pink and turquoise dress, holding a fake cow head
Nick Cannon crowns Ne-Yo as the winner of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”
(Michael Becker / Fox)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Ne-Yo got udder-ly candid about the love he has for his mother and the strong women in his life as he was unveiled Wednesday as the winner of Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter came out on top in Season 10 after nearly three months performing as a cow dressed as a retro diner waitress. Ne-Yo said winning the trophy “would just be icing on top of a very beautiful cake.”

For his final performance, Ne-Yo (as Cow) performed Rihanna’s “Take a Bow.” Panelists Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger correctly guessed that the “Closer” singer was behind the mask, while Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong thought otherwise. Upon his big reveal, Ne-Yo admitted he was “giving real girl cow realness” and that he intentionally went with a “female cow” to trick judges and make it to the end of the season. He bested fellow finalist John Schneider, the “Dukes of Hazzard” alum, who was masked as Donut.

The 44-year-old recording artist, also known for the hits “Miss Independent” and “Because of You,” dedicated his “Masked Singer” win to his mother.

“I grew up in a house full of women: my mother, my sister, my grandmother, five aunts...what I learned in that house is the strength of a woman — I’m talking physical and mental,” he said.

“I learned how to be a listener. I learned how to not be afraid of emotion. I learned how to stand on my own two. I learned these things from these women,” he continued. “My mother has been my rock for my entire life — she still is to this day.”

The singer also recognized his children Madilyn Grace, Mason Evan, Roman Alexander-Raj, Isabella Rose, Braiden and Brixton — whom he shares with multiple women. Ne-Yo and ex-wife Crystal Renay finalized their divorce in February.

Acknowledging the size of his family, Ne-Yo joked with host and father of 12, Nick Cannon: “I don’t got as many as you but I’m getting close.

Now a “Masked Singer” winner, Ne-Yo joins an exclusive club that also includes T-Pain, Jewel and Teyana Taylor. Singer Bishop Briggs was the Season 9 winner.

TelevisionMusicEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

