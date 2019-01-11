Overrated/Underrated: 'The Masked Singer's' psychedelic rise, and Disneyland's price hikes

The ‘get off the stage’ music: After a Golden Globes led by some of the most Golden Globe-iest winners years (sure, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” as best film of the year, why not?) the stranger trend was winners overpowering the musical cues to wrap up their speeches. While no one wants to miss wonderfully candid moments with the likes of Glenn Close, Olivia Colman and Regina King, usually there’s no stopping the swell of those strings as these bloated shows struggle to hit the broadcast deadline. But now it seems that if someone just speaks loudly enough, they can plow through rules and decorum. Where do you think that idea came from?