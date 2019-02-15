Review: ‘Umbrella Academy’ vs DC Universe’s ‘Doom Patrol’: A battle of misfit shows

“Doom Patrol” makes it clear within the first few minutes of its pilot episode via a confrontationally graphic sex scene that this gritty series is not for kids. It’s instead made for an age demographic more in tune with Netflix’s vodka-swilling “Jessica Jones” or the dark rage of “The Punisher.” It’s the third original series on the five-month-old streaming service after “Titans” and “Young Justice: Outsiders” and is as irreverent and crass as it is funny, though it sometimes tries too hard with the dark humor and comes off as self-conscious.