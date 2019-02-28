Review: Amazon's thrillers ‘The Widow’ and ‘White Dragon’ are potato-chip bingeable

In “The Widow,” Kate Beckinsale, making a welcome return to television (after two decades of being merely a movie star), plays Georgia Wells, a woman who believes her husband had died in an African air crash until, three years later, she thinks she sees him in news footage of a riot in Kinshasa. Despite being warned against it, she heads to the Democratic Republic of Congo to track him down. (When she gets there, people will tell her to go home; she never listens.) Other threads — one involving child soldiers, another beginning when two blind people meet at a clinic in Rotterdam — will head to meet hers.