Climate & Environment

Colorado River in Crisis: A Los Angeles Times documentary

Journalists from the Los Angeles Times travel along the Colorado River to examine how the Southwest is grappling with the water crisis.

By Albert Brave Tiger Lee
Ian JamesMaggie BeidelmanErik Himmelsbach-Weinstein
The Colorado River can no longer withstand the thirst of the arid West. Water drawn from the river flows to millions of people in cities from Denver to Los Angeles and irrigates vast farmlands.

For decades, sections of the river have been entirely used up, leaving dusty expanses of desert where water once flowed to the sea in Mexico. Now, chronic overuse and the effects of climate change are pushing the river system toward potential collapse, with depleted reservoirs near the lowest levels since they were filled. A water reckoning is about to transform the landscape of the Southwest.

Colorado River in Crisis follows Los Angeles Times journalists traveling throughout the river’s watershed, from the headwaters in the Rocky Mountains to the river’s dry delta. These stories reveal the stark toll of the river’s decline, responses that have yet to match the scale of the crisis, and voices that are urging a fundamental rethinking of how water is managed and used to adapt to the reality of an overtapped and dwindling river.

This documentary was filmed and produced by Albert Brave Tiger Lee, with reporting by Ian James and other L.A. Times journalists. Consulting producers included Maggie Beidelman, Robert Meeks and Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein. (46 minutes)

Read the L.A. Times series Colorado River in Crisis:

KREMMLING, CO - APRIL 24, 2022: Rancher Paul Bruchez, 40, checks for micro-organisms in the Colorado River at his ranch on April 24, 2022 in Kremmling, Colorado. The presence of the organisms means the river is healthy and coming back to life.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Colorado River is overused and shrinking. Inside the crisis transforming the Southwest

Lake Powell-June 29, 2022-John Weisheit, age 68, puts at Lees Ferry to heard towards Glen Canyon Dam, while , other rafters start their journey down river through the Grand Canyon. Weisheit has been working to conserve the Colorado River for over 20 years. He visits Lake Powell where water levels are down drastically due to drought, overuse, and mismanagement. Weisheit worked as a Colorado River guide for 21 years. He is now conservation director of Living Rivers, a conservation organization he co-founded, which works to restore and protect the Colorado River for future generations. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Part 2: A river guide’s view of Lake Powell’s decline and the depths of the Colorado River crisis

Farmers workers silhouetted against a low sun among weed rows of Romaine lettuce.

In California’s Imperial Valley, farmers brace for a future with less Colorado River water

Las Vegas, NV - January 24: Aerial views of suburban community of Mountains Edge Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

How Las Vegas declared war on thirsty grass and set an example for the desert Southwest

Indio, California-Sept. 14, 2022-The Golf Club at Terra Lago is built in the desert. There are over 120 golf courses in the Cochella Valley. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Why desert golf courses and artificial lakes remain untouched by the Colorado River crisis

The Central Arizona Project Canal running through the desert in Arizona.

In Arizona, Colorado River crisis stokes worry over growth and groundwater depletion

Fort Mojave, Arizona-Sept. 9, 2022-Ancient earth figures over 20 feet tall can be found in parts of Fort Mojave Indian Reservation. They are thought to be centuries old and can only be see well from the air. Photo taken on Sept. 9, 2022. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

‘A living spirit’: Native people push for changes to protect the Colorado River

Ejido Indiviso, Baja California - March 23: Tentacles formed by the ebb and flow of tides etch a pattern into mud in the Colorado River Delta Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in Ejido Indiviso, Baja California. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The river’s end: Amid Colorado water cuts, Mexico seeks to restore its lost oasis

Albert Brave Tiger Lee

Albert Brave Tiger Lee is a Southern California native, son of Korean immigrants, a father and a staff videographer at the Los Angeles Times. His work spans various mediums of visual storytelling and has been recognized for various disciplines including a national Emmy Award for News and Documentary, an RFK Journalism Award, Pictures of the Year International honors, the National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism Award and Columbia University’s Dart Award.

