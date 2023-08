Governments and institutions have to do the heavy lifting, but you can do your part. Cut back on plastics. Compost. Go car-less. Educate yourself. Embrace sustainable design. Get creative with your recycling; that stuff in your blue bin might have a second (or third) life — as a pizza box or a toy. Should you buy an electric car? Solar panels? Will California’s efforts to adapt to climate change move the needle? Our experts have answers.