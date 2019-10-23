Trump administration reassigns longtime Yosemite National Park superintendent

The National Park Service announced Wednesday it is reassigning longtime Yosemite National Park Supt. Mike Reynolds and making him the regional director of the agency’s Lower Colorado Basin, Upper Colorado Basin and Arkansas-Rio Grande-Texas-Gulf regions.

Reynolds, a 34-year park service veteran who grew up in Yosemite, is expected to begin his new assignment by the end of the year, park service officials said.

Mike Reynolds. (National Park Service)

Reynolds’ departure comes amid controversial proposals for increasing recreation and tourism in the park, reportedly put forward by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. They include a proposal that would for the first time allow boats on the park’s Hetch Hetchy Reservoir.

Advertisement

Cicely Muldoon, superintendent of Point Reyes National Seashore since 2010, will serve as acting superintendent at Yosemite after Reynolds departs and until a permanent superintendent is named, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.