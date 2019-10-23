Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Climate & Environment

Trump administration reassigns longtime Yosemite National Park superintendent

Yosemite
The Trump administration has replaced the superintendent of Yosemite National Park amid a controversial push to make such parks more tourism friendly.
(Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times)
By Louis SahagunStaff Writer 
Oct. 23, 2019
10:13 AM
The National Park Service announced Wednesday it is reassigning longtime Yosemite National Park Supt. Mike Reynolds and making him the regional director of the agency’s Lower Colorado Basin, Upper Colorado Basin and Arkansas-Rio Grande-Texas-Gulf regions.

Reynolds, a 34-year park service veteran who grew up in Yosemite, is expected to begin his new assignment by the end of the year, park service officials said.

Mike Reynolds
Mike Reynolds.
(National Park Service)

Reynolds’ departure comes amid controversial proposals for increasing recreation and tourism in the park, reportedly put forward by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. They include a proposal that would for the first time allow boats on the park’s Hetch Hetchy Reservoir.

Cicely Muldoon, superintendent of Point Reyes National Seashore since 2010, will serve as acting superintendent at Yosemite after Reynolds departs and until a permanent superintendent is named, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Louis Sahagun
Louis Sahagun is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times. He covers issues ranging from religion, culture and the environment to crime, politics and water. He was on the team of L.A. Times writers that earned the Pulitzer Prize in public service for a series on Latinos in Southern California and the team that was a finalist in 2015 for the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news. He is a CCNMA: Latino Journalists of California board member, and author of the book, “Master of the Mysteries: the Life of Manly Palmer Hall.” 
