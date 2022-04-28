Advertisement
Share
Climate & Environment

Sweeping water restrictions will change life in Southern California: A guide

sprinklers watering the lawn
Tony Corcoran records sprinklers watering the lawn in front of a house in Beverly Hills in June 2015. In the coming months, state officials will undertake a monumental task of rewriting conservation orders for a fifth year of drought.
(Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)
By Ian James
Hayley Smith
Share

Brown lawns. Concerns about dying tree. Big fines.

Drought and climate change are forcing unprecedented water restrictions in parts of Southern California and millions of residents are wondering what happens now.

Here is a guide to what we know.

The plan

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Water District ordered outdoor water usage be restricted to just one day a week for about 6 million people in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties. The restrictions will take effect June 1 and will apply to areas that depend on water from the drought-ravaged State Water Project.

Hemet, CA, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 - Diamond Valley Lake in Riverside County, the major drinking water storage facility for 18 million Southern Californians, as well as an insurance policy against just such a dry time as this. The Metropolitan Water District's 21-year-old reservoir holds enough drinking water to meet the region's emergency needs for six months.The inlet/outlet tower runs nearly 200 ft. below the shrinking water surface. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

Unprecedented water restrictions ordered as MWD declares water shortage emergency

For the first time ever, Southern California water officials will limit outdoor watering to just once a week in certain areas beginning June 1.

6 million affected

The regulations don’t cover all of Southern California. According to a map presented Tuesday by the MWD, the areas include a large swath of Ventura County as well as the San Fernando Valley, the Westside of Los Angeles, sections of the San Gabriel Valley and southwestern San Bernardino County.

A sprinkler waters grass in Alhambra, California on September 23, 2021. - Water usage in Southern California has increased since July when Governor Gavin Newsom asked cities to conserve water usage by at least 15% due to California's worsening drought situation. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

California

New drought rules limit outdoor watering to once a week. What you need to know

New Southern California drought rules limit outdoor watering to once a week in some areas. Here’s what you need to know.
Advertisement

A worsening drought

At the heart of the crisis is a worsening drought that has gripped California and the American Southwest. The extreme dryness has left Southern California with a dwindling water supply. “These areas rely on extremely limited supplies from Northern California, and there is not enough supply available to meet the normal demands in these areas for the remainder of the year,” said Adel Hagekhalil, the MWD’s general manager.

sprinklers watering the lawn

California

Parts of Southern California don’t have enough water to meet demand, sparking sweeping cuts

Southern California doesn’t have enough water to meet demand, so officials have ordered outdoor watering restrictions.

What could be next?

Officials have warned that even more restrictions on water supply in parts of Southern California could come if conditions fail to improve. “If we don’t see cutbacks, or conditions do not get better, the Metropolitan board has given me the authority to ban all watering as soon as Sept. 1,” Hagekhalil said.

a man waters his lawn

Climate & Environment

Parts of SoCal face full outdoor watering ban by September if conditions don’t improve

The decision to restrict outdoor watering to one day a week for millions of Southern Californians could presage even stricter actions in September.

Brown lawns, protecting trees

With outdoor watering severely limited, officials expect that some lawns will need to go brown. “We cannot afford green lawns,” Hagekhalil said. There are exceptions to the new rules, however, that are meant to protect the region’s trees, which provide valuable shade and help stave off dangerous heat health effects. “The fact is, we don’t want to see our beautiful and ecologically important tree canopy suffer because of these restrictions,” said Deven Upadhyay, the MWD’s chief operating officer. “People should be able to continue to hand-water their trees.”

Los Angeles, California April 27, 2022- Metropolitan Water District of Southern California general manager Adel Hagekhalil speaks to the media during a press conference in Los Angeles Wednesday. Hagekhalil addressed the water emergency that was declared and the coming restrictions. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Southern California ‘cannot afford green lawns’ as drought forces unprecedented water cuts

Large portions of Southern California are being told to water outdoors just one day a week. And a total watering ban could be imposed by fall.

How to conserve?

We’ve all been through this drill so many times, some of the obvious water-saving steps have become almost second nature. Less lawn-watering. Shorter showers. Fewer flushes. But as you go about trimming your water usage at home, experts warn that nips and tucks alone can’t get us out of the multiyear drought we’re in.

Sprinklers water a lawn in Sacramento on July 15, 2014. Photo by Rich Pedroncelli, AP Photo

Climate & Environment

More water restrictions are coming to Southern California. How to conserve

Californians are well-acquainted with the need to save water. Here are some practical tips to cut your water use, plus a look at the big picture.
Rosemary and Lions Tail

Lifestyle

12 drought-tolerant plants to add to your garden if you’re tired of succulents

Drought-resistant plants like hummingbird sage and rosemary are the ideal addition to Southern California gardens.

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIF. - FEBRUARY 14: Workers try to mitigate storm water flooding the road along Laguna Canyon Road on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 in Laguna Beach, Calif. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

California

California could shrink water use in cities by 30% or more, study finds

Researchers say California’s cities have big potential to use water more efficiently while taking advantage of stormwater and recycled wastewater.

Climate & EnvironmentCalifornia
Ian James

Ian James is a reporter who focuses on water in California and the West. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2021, he was an environment reporter at the Arizona Republic and the Desert Sun. He previously worked for the Associated Press as a correspondent in the Caribbean and as bureau chief in Venezuela. He is originally from California.

Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously contributed to The Times’ COVID-19 project, “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California,” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement