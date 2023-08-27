Worried about climate change? You can make a difference — here’s how

For many of us, the specter of climate change can feel overwhelming. The issues are multifaceted, making it difficult to know what changes need to be made and how we can help.
This resource guide includes opportunities for education, volunteering, activism and more. There are options for plant lovers, beachgoers who want a clean landscape, and people who are fighting food waste. If you’re wondering if individual actions matter, you’ll find the answers here.
EDUCATION
NASA
NASA’s climate page provides a wealth of resources for anyone who wants more information about our environment, including explanations of the mechanisms of climate change. https://climate.nasa.gov
Based in Santa Monica, Heal the Bay hosts regular beach cleanups and works on a number of issues with the mission of keeping rivers and the ocean in Los Angeles clean and healthy. According to the website, upcoming events include an in-person volunteer orientation at the Heal the Bay Aquarium on Sept. 14 and a coastal cleanup day on Sept 23. (310) 451-1500, https://healthebay.org/
Los Angeles Waterkeeper
Los Angeles Waterkeeper relies on a mix of legal action, community work and volunteering to advocate for cleaner and safer water. You can sign up to volunteer at one of their upcoming events or join specific volunteer teams, such as the Community Water Watch group, which monitors toxic runoff water during rainstorms. (310) 394-6162, https://www.lawaterkeeper.org/
Surfrider Foundation
This San Clemente-based organization with a national reach is dedicated to protecting the ocean and beaches. Upcoming events include a Santa Monica public beach cleanup on Sept. 24 and a Venice Pier public beach cleanup on Oct. 29. https://la.surfrider.org
Friends of Ballona Wetlands
This organization is dedicated to conserving the Ballona Wetlands and offers a variety of activities, including children’s summer camps and a Moonlight on the Marsh dinner and fundraiser. Upcoming events include freshwater marsh tours on Sept. 2 and 24, and a coastal cleanup day on Sept. 23. (310) 306-5994, https://www.ballonafriends.org/
LAND AND PLANTS
City Plants
City Plants works with other community organizations and nonprofits to get trees planted and cared for. Los Angeles residents can request free trees through City Plants for their yard, as well as for a local school or business. https://www.cityplants.org/
South Bay Parkland Conservancy
The South Bay Parkland Conservancy ensures open spaces and parks are accessible to Californians of future generations. Some of its projects include the Esplanade Bluff Restoration, an effort to restore a wildlife-friendly corridor between the Ballona Wetlands and the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and the Redondo Beach Community Garden, which allows residents of the area to come together to create a sustainable food source. The organization also offers volunteer opportunities. Upcoming events include a nature walk for children and families at Hopkins Wilderness Park on Sept. 10 https://www.southbayparks.org/
Friends of the Desert Mountains
This organization works to protect the Coachella Valley through education and preservation. It offers night sky viewing and volunteering possibilities. Those interested in volunteering with the organization can fill out their application. Upcoming events include sky viewing on Sept. 9 and 23 and “monument night adventures” on Sept. 9 and 23. (760) 568-9918, https://www.desertmountains.org/
FOOD AND FOOD WASTE
FoodCycle LA
FoodCycle LA directs unused food to communities that need it through its various partnerships with grocery retailers and community service organizations. Those interested in getting involved can donate food and volunteer. (323) 897-9696, https://www.foodcyclela.org/
EPA Excess Food Map
This map from the Environmental Protection Agency provides a database of places around the country that accept donations of excess food, including food banks and composting facilities. (213) 244-1813, https://geopub.epa.gov/ExcessFoodMap/
Falling Fruit
Falling Fruit’s worldwide, crowd-sourced map hosts information on where individuals can find free produce from local plants. The map also gathers information about the quality of food from different sites. https://fallingfruit.org/
COMPOSTING AND RECYCLING
LA City Sanitation Department
For those looking to understand the proper procedures for composting and recycling, the LA City Sanitation Department provides information on how to dispose of a variety of materials in a sustainable manner. (800) 773-2489, lacitysan.org
LA Compost
LA Compost oversees community compost hubs and co-ops where members can deposit their organic waste. Membership is free. https://www.lacompost.org/
The NRDC is a nonprofit organization devoted to “safeguard the earth” with a focus on climate change, communities, energy, food, health, oceans and water. The group works in both the litigation and advocacy spheres, as well as other avenues, to advocate for a cleaner environment that is equitable to all. (310) 434-2300, https://www.nrdc.org/
The LA County Youth Climate Commission comprises 25 young adults who work with the County government on climate action. The commission’s meeting notes and agendas are published online. https://ycc.lacounty.gov/
This Oakland-based organization — which also works out of L.A. — fights climate change with a focus on Asian immigrants and refugees. Initiatives include fighting corporate polluters and creating affordable housing for all. (510) 834-8920, https://apen4ej.org/
Sacred Places Institute for Indigenous Peoples
Working in Los Angeles — the home of the Tongva people — the Sacred Places Institute both preserves sacred sites and advocates for environmental justice. (310) 678-1747, https://www.sacredplacesinstitute.org/
Sign up to volunteer at one of California’s many state parks. Events include a variety of park restoration efforts, from pulling weeds to transporting plants. (415) 262-4400, https://volunteer.calparks.org/calendar
