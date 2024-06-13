Top manager of California’s largest water supplier accused of sexism and harassment

Adel Hagekhalil, general manager and chief executive of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, during a visit to the Weymouth Water Treatment Plant in La Verne in April 2023. The agency’s chief financial officer has alleged that Hagekhalil harassed, demeaned and sidelined her and created a hostile work environment.

The board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is set to hold a closed-door meeting Thursday to discuss accusations by the agency’s chief financial officer that General Manager Adel Hagekhalil has harassed, demeaned and sidelined her and created a hostile work environment.

Chief Financial Officer Katano Kasaine made the allegations in a letter obtained by Politico.

“Throughout my nearly 30 years of government service, I have encountered toxic work environments, but none as hostile and dysfunctional as Metropolitan,” Kasaine said in the May 27 letter. “Despite my tireless dedication and outstanding performance ratings, it has become incredibly stressful to even show up for work. I am constantly scrutinized, sidelined, and demeaned for standing up against issues that are not in Metropolitan’s best interest.”

A special meeting was scheduled while Hagekhalil was traveling in Singapore for a water conference. According to the meeting agenda, the closed session will include a review of Hagekhalil’s performance as well as a discussion of potential discipline or dismissal.

Hagekhalil responded to the accusations in a text message, saying, “I have always upheld the highest standards of integrity and promote that for our entire staff at Metropolitan. I truly treat everybody with respect, always, and nobody in my office has been mistreated. Any claim to the contrary is false.”

He said the claims are “disagreements on management decisions.”

“When I started at MWD, I increased Katano’s responsibilities on an interim basis, and as CFO, she has had an important leadership role in recent MWD actions, including overseeing the agency’s adoption of a two-year budget and development of a long range financial plan,” Hagekhalil said.

MWD is the nation’s largest wholesale supplier of drinking water, serving cities and agencies that supply 19 million people across Southern California.