Another recall of California raw milk after second batch tests positive for bird flu virus

California health officials announced Wednesday that another batch of raw milk from Fresno-based Raw Farm has tested positive for bird flu virus, as dairy farms throughout the state continue to struggle with a widening number of outbreaks.

For the second time in roughly the span of a week, Santa Clara County Department of Public Health officials tested store-bought raw milk and found evidence of the virus. The sample was collected and tested on Tuesday.

Raw Farm is voluntarily recalling a batch of “cream top” whole milk half-gallon-size products, lot No. 20231119, expiration date Dec. 7.

According to Mark McAfee, the owner of Raw Farm, the state’s Department of Food and Agriculture has requested that he “hold delivery of further products” until Friday.

On Wednesday, state agriculture officials visited his farms in Fresno and Hanford, as well as his creamery in Fowler, and tested finished and unfinished products, as well as his trucks, bulk tanks and bottling facility.

He said the investigation was carried out with a thoroughness “like never before.”

There have been no reported illnesses associated with either this second recall or the first. The first recall also involved Raw Farm and was limited to a batch that was bottled on Nov. 9.

State and federal health officials say the H5N1 bird flu virus poses a low risk to the public. However, they have urged people not to drink raw, unpasteurized milk.

In addition, every waste site tested in California by WastewaterScan — an infectious-disease monitoring network led by researchers at Stanford and Emory University, with lab testing partner Verily, Alphabet Inc.’s life sciences organization — has tested positive for bird flu in the last two weeks.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a statement late Wednesday expanding the list of stores that may have sold bird-flu-contaminated raw milk.

They include:

