Live L.A. fire updates: Crews make progress after lull in winds, but ‘off the charts’ dryness approaches

Palisades fire
- Containment: The fire was 21% contained as of 5:20 Thursday morning, up from 19% early Wednesday. It has burned 23,713 acres.
- Damage: Officials have confirmed 1,280 structures are destroyed and 204 damaged, with totals expected to rise.
- Lives lost: Officials have confirmed that nine people are dead from the Palisades fire.
- Evacuations: As of Wednesday, the mandatory evacuation area encompassed Pacific Palisades, portions of Topanga and portions of Malibu. This zone stretched roughly from Las Virgenes Road on the west to the 405 Freeway on the east and from the coastline on the south to Calabasas and the Encino Reservoir to the north. Get more details on closures, evacuations, shelters.
Eaton fire
- Containment: The fire was 45% contained as of 5:20 a.m. Thursday morning, same as early Tuesday. It has burned 14,117 acres.
- Damage: Officials have confirmed 4,627 structures destroyed and 486 damaged, with totals expected to rise.
- Lives lost: Officials have confirmed 16 are dead from the Eaton fire.
- Evacuations: Most of unincorporated Altadena was under an evacuation order or warning, as was unincorporated Kinneloa Mesa. In Pasadena, a mandatory evacuation order was in place in the northern half of the neighborhood of Hastings Ranch, and evacuation warnings were in place in some neighborhoods north of Interstate 210. In Sierra Madre, mandatory evacuations were in effect in some areas north of Grand View Avenue, and voluntary evacuations were in place in other portions of the city. Eastern sections of La Cañada Flintridge were under a voluntary evacuation warning. Get more details on evacuations, closures and shelters.
Resources
Eaton fire upends the education of thousands of students whose schooling is jolted again
Kira Weibel was in eighth grade when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the student’s Altadena charter school, cutting off critical community connections. As the weeks and months of online learning and isolation dragged on, Weibel spiraled into a deep depression.
That changed when the school, Aveson Global Leadership Academy, reopened a year later and brought back the social interaction. But now Weibel and thousands of other students who weathered the pandemic are struggling with another historic calamity: the Eaton and Palisades fires. The ferocious flames that tore through the foothill community of Altadena and the coastal enclave of Pacific Palisades have upended their lives, with homes lost, schooling disrupted, extracurricular activities canceled and close-knit school communities scattered.
DWP says workers have been threatened with bodily harm and, possibly, a rifle
In the wake of the Palisades fire, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power employees have alerted police to a pair of incidents that have raised alarm inside the utility.
Shortly after noon Wednesday, officers responded to Mulholland Drive in Beverly Crest after a person threatened a DWP employee who was working on a downed electrical pole, L.A. Police Department officials said.
‘People are ready to get started’: Bass speaks with victims, pledges to expedite rebuilding
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass toured a Disaster Recovery Center in West Los Angeles on Wednesday, meeting with people who lost their homes to the wildfires and pledging to help expedite the rebuilding process in the months ahead.
“People are ready to get started now,” she told reporters outside the center, which is being run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and was set up in the former Westside Pavilion shopping mall. “If your property burned down and you want to rebuild it exactly as it was before, then you shouldn’t have to go through an elaborate, time-consuming permitting process.”
The Disaster Recovery Center is on the ground floor, with 60 tables fanned out in the atrium representing dozens of government agencies and nonprofits: FEMA, the L.A. Department of Water and Power, the L.A Unified School District, the Salvation Army and the Small Business Administration among them.
Victims of the Los Angeles County firestorms looking to rebuild their lives arrived at the FEMA disaster recovery center in Pasadena.
Bass arrived around 3:30 p.m. and spent half an hour walking around and talking to people who had been affected by the fires. She was accompanied by actor Sean Penn, who runs a nonprofit that helps communities recover after disasters. Penn said getting word out about available support was essential.
“I know PhDs who don’t know the first step of how to get themselves help for their losses,” he said. “We have a long recovery here.”
A second FEMA disaster recovery center is set up at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center. Both are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We are here to support you,” said Nilda Albizu, a Disaster Recovery Center manager. “Don’t disqualify yourself [by] believing or receiving false information in the community.”
Suspected curfew violators in Palisades fire zone prosecuted. City attorney asks for help targeting price gouging
The Los Angeles city attorney’s office is prosecuting two men for violating fire-related curfews while also asking the public for help identifying potential price gougers.
City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto is charging two men in their mid-40s with breaking the 6 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew established on Jan. 9 in the aftermath of the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires.
Altadena winds weren’t strong enough to warrant Edison shutting off transmission lines, CEO asserts
The head of Southern California Edison said Wednesday that winds blowing in Eaton Canyon on Jan. 7 were not strong enough to merit de-energizing a powerful electrical transmission line that is now being investigated as a possible ignition point for a fire that devastated a large swath of Altadena.
Residents who live near Eaton Canyon reported seeing flames erupt at the bottom of the tower as the fire got underway and took photos and videos of the scene. Over the weekend, investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection were at the tower and said the area was off-limits because it was part of the investigation into what sparked the Eaton fire.