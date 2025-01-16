Live L.A. fire updates: Crews make progress after lull in winds, but ‘off the charts’ dryness approaches

‘People are ready to get started’: Bass speaks with victims, pledges to expedite rebuilding

Mayor Karen Bass, left, and actor Sean Penn spoke to reporters at FEMA’s disaster recovery center in West L.A. on Wednesday. Alongside is Nilda Albizu, a FEMA disaster recovery center manager, and, at right, a sign-language interpreter. (Andrea Chang / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass toured a Disaster Recovery Center in West Los Angeles on Wednesday, meeting with people who lost their homes to the wildfires and pledging to help expedite the rebuilding process in the months ahead.

“People are ready to get started now,” she told reporters outside the center, which is being run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and was set up in the former Westside Pavilion shopping mall. “If your property burned down and you want to rebuild it exactly as it was before, then you shouldn’t have to go through an elaborate, time-consuming permitting process.”

The Disaster Recovery Center is on the ground floor, with 60 tables fanned out in the atrium representing dozens of government agencies and nonprofits: FEMA, the L.A. Department of Water and Power, the L.A Unified School District, the Salvation Army and the Small Business Administration among them.

Bass arrived around 3:30 p.m. and spent half an hour walking around and talking to people who had been affected by the fires. She was accompanied by actor Sean Penn, who runs a nonprofit that helps communities recover after disasters. Penn said getting word out about available support was essential.

“I know PhDs who don’t know the first step of how to get themselves help for their losses,” he said. “We have a long recovery here.”

A second FEMA disaster recovery center is set up at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center. Both are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are here to support you,” said Nilda Albizu, a Disaster Recovery Center manager. “Don’t disqualify yourself [by] believing or receiving false information in the community.”

