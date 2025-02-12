Trump targets paper straw purchases by federal government — and won’t stop there

President Trump has declared the last straw. Or at least the paper ones used by federal agencies.

In an executive order this week, the president barred the federal government from buying paper straws — ensuring they will soon disappear from cafeterias and break rooms in government buildings throughout the country.

He’s not stopping with the federal government, however, but instead has ordered development of a “National Strategy to End the Use of Paper Straws” by March 27 that will “alleviate the forced use of paper straws nationwide.”

According to the White House, paper straws aren’t the environmentally friendly alternative they appear to be, and are so flimsy that sippers sometimes need several to get to the bottom of their drinks.

Advertisement

“Cities and states across America have banned plastic straws, caving to pressure from woke activists who prioritize symbolism over science,” the White House said.

The order reverses a Biden-era initiative that required federal procurement offices to purchase paper straws in lieu of plastic, and was part of a wider effort to target plastic pollution.

Environmentalists condemned Trump’s action, saying most Americans support reducing the use of unnecessary plastic.

“People hate seeing plastic pollution hurt wildlife and trash the environment,” said David Derrick, attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “I don’t know what Trump has been sipping that’s put him so out of touch, but this move will make life worse for everybody and seems to have more to do with spite than common sense.”

Christy Leavitt of the nonprofit environmental group Oceana noted that two garbage trucks’ worth of plastic is dumped into oceans every 60 seconds. Microscopic pieces of plastic are found in human brain, liver, kidney, heart and testicular tissue. And research has found microplastics in bottled water, beer and seafood.

Less than 6% of plastic waste in the U.S. is recycled, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Leavitt said that polls conducted by her organization show that 80% of U.S. voters support regulations that would require companies to reduce single-use plastic packaging and food ware.

Advertisement

“Instead of doing what is necessary to protect Americans’ health, communities and coasts from pervasive plastic pollution, President Trump is announcing executive orders that are more about messaging than finding solutions,” she said.

Erin Levine of California’s World Centric, a manufacturer of compostable, plant-based food ware and packaging, said Trump’s executive order included false information about paper straws, including the statement that they are coated with PFAS — a cancer-causing “forever chemical” found in water systems throughout the nation, and that was developed to repel water and stains.

“You don’t need it, and it would be more expensive to add it,” she said. “By the way, if paper straws had PFAS, they wouldn’t break down as he says they do.”

A 2023 study from Belgian researchers found PFAS in most of the paper straws they analyzed. It was unclear if the PFAS were intentionally added to repel water, or unintentionally incorporated as a result of contamination from recycled products, PFAS-contaminated water, or PFAS-laden fertilizers — made from biosolids — used to grow the plant material used to make the straws.

Levine said she could not speak for other companies, but World Centric uses a five-ply paper so they don’t have to use any bioplastics or coating in their straws. She said they do use a food-grade glue, but that also has no PFAS.

The straws are certified organic, she said, which means no PFAS.

In California, a 2018 law forbids full-service, dine-in restaurants to provide plastic straws, unless requested by the customer. The bill was written after lawmakers noted years of plastic straw pollution on beaches and in waterways. Between 1988 and 2014, the California Coastal Commission reported roughly 835,000 straws on the state’s beaches during cleanups and other pollution reduction campaigns.

Advertisement

Plastic straws were also noted sticking out of sea turtle nostrils, and sickening or killing seabirds, fish, manatees, dolphins and other marine mammals.

Plastic straws have also been banned or restricted in at least 155 city or county jurisdictions throughout California, including Los Angeles, Los Angeles County and San Francisco, according to data collected by Levine.

Trump has for years harbored a grudge against paper straws. During his 2020 campaign, which he lost, he marketed “Trump” brand plastic straws as a replacement for “liberal” paper straws. A pack of 10 sold for $15.

The campaign reportedly grossed nearly $500,000 from straw sales in the first few weeks.

