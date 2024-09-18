Finding Fresh Water – Nearby Lake and River Adventures Await

People inevitably think ocean when California gets mentioned. And why not? Stretching 840 miles from north to south, the coastline is the third longest of any state.

Yet the Golden State also has plenty of freshwater attractions, lakes and rivers that offer numerous ways to get an H2O fix. The landscapes also vary as much as California does, from the High Sierra to the Mojave Desert. Best of all, many of these aquatic adventures are a day’s drive or less from the Southland.

Fall is also a perfect time to explore some of these watery destinations, as the scorching summer heat has subsided and the first snowfall in the mountains is still months away.

Colorado River

The liquid divide between California and Arizona, the Colorado offers year-round water recreation that’s especially refreshing during California’s extended summer, when desert temperatures are still quite high.

Lake Havasu City is a mecca for motorized watersports, from speedy jet skis and deck boats to slow-going, totally laid-back pontoons. But you don’t have to drive all the way to Arizona to dive into the lake. Black Meadow Landing on the California shore offers boat ramps and waterfront RV sites where you can easily launch nonmotorized watercraft.

Farther downstream, the free-flowing river is ideal for canoe or kayak camping. A typical multi-day trip starts at Walter’s Camp near Blythe with an overnight at Picacho State Recreation Area before floating through Imperial National Wildlife Refuge to the town of Martinez Lake near Yuma. Martinez Lake Adventures rents canoes and kayaks, which they can drop-off at Walter’s Camp to start your journey.

Washoe County, Lake Tahoe. Granite boulders under the emerald waters along the eastern shore. (Dominic Gentilcore/Dominic Gentilcore - stock.adobe.com)

The High Sierra

Nearly all of the rivers that flow into California’s Central Valley start life as raging whitewater streams in the towering Sierra Nevada mountains – ideal terrain for rafting adventures that can last anywhere from a few hours to several days.

The south fork of the American River near Auburn in Northern California. (Harris Shiffman/Harris Shiffman - stock.adobe.com)

For those who are new to rafting, a half-day float trip down the American River near Sacramento is a great introduction. There’s enough whitewater to get your adrenaline flowing but nothing too gnarly. Among the outfitters offering these trips are American Whitewater Expeditions and American River Recreation.

Once you’ve learned the ropes, it’s time for something far more challenging, like the Tuolumne River downstream from Yosemite National Park. Rafters overnight at remote camping spots along the river. And there’s plenty of whitewater, Class IV and sometimes Class V rapids like wicked Clavey Falls. One of the world’s oldest and most experienced rafting companies, OARS, offers two- and three-day Tuolumne rafting with special wine tasting and craft beer pairings.

The High Sierra has its landmark lakes, too. In particular, Lake Tahoe or “Big Blue” – the nation’s second deepest lake and largest alpine lake – creates plenty of ways to get out on the water, from kayaking and paddleboarding to waterskiing or fishing.

Action Watersports at Lakeside Marina in South Lake Tahoe and Zephyr Cove Marina on the Nevada side are among the many places that rent motorized and muscle-powered watercraft.

Those who don’t want to skipper their own vessel can climb aboard Lake Tahoe boat tours on craft as varied as the MS Dixie II paddle-wheeler or a wine-tasting cruise aboard the Golden Rose vintage motor yacht (launched in 1953).

Lake Mead. (Natalia/Natalia - stock.adobe.com)

Lake Mead

This huge lake that backs up behind Hoover Dam is no more than a five-hour drive (or one-hour flight) from the L.A. Metro area or Orange County.

Almost completely enclosed within a national recreation area, Lake Mead is especially appealing at present because last winter’s rains raised the water level to its highest point in more than three years.

The massive desert reservoir is ideal for all sorts of watercraft. But the ultimate Lake Mead adventure is hiring a houseboat for a couple of days, or even a week, and getting far off the grid. Although the water still isn’t high enough to cruise into the lower reaches of the Grand Canyon, most other areas along the lakeshore are accessible again.

Located about an hour’s drive from the Las Vegas Strip, Callville Bay Marina rents houseboats that can sleep anywhere from six to 15 people.

(Alexandr Lupin/Alexander Lupin - stock.adobe.com)

Southland Freshwater Escapes

Closer to home, several lakes and reservoirs in the coastal mountains offer opportunities for aquatic fun. With the peak season being between Memorial Day and Labor Day, a fall escape can give some less crowded late season fun (though be sure to double-check that locations and facilities are open if you’re planning on dipping deep into autumn).

Those with their own vessels can venture across Pyramid Lake to remote beaches and shoreline picnic spots that can only be reached by water. Those who don’t have their own craft can hire a small fishing boat (and angling equipment) at nearby Castaic Lake. Big Bear Lake welcomes everyone who wants to have fun on the water. Launch your own craft from public boat ramps or rent one from seven marinas around the lakeshore.

For a freshwater adventure that’s even closer to home, how about the Los Angeles River? While much of the waterway remains an uninspiring cement channel, short stretches of the river through the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in the San Fernando Valley and the Elysian Valley Recreation Zone near Downtown L.A. nurture natural riparian habitats. You can explore these urban oases on your own or join guided paddles with the likes of L.A. River Kayak Safari or L.A. River Expeditions.

-Joe Yogerst

