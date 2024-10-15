Singapore’s Hidden Gems: The Best of the Lion City

Singapore, the Lion City, is renowned for its stunning skyline, but beneath the glitz and glamour, lies hidden gems that make this city-state a truly unique destination.

Hidden Gems of Singapore:

Singapore island: Pulau Ubin Chek Jawa Boardwalk (Alexander - stock.adobe.com)

Pulau Ubin

Leave the hustle and bustle of city life for the greener, more peaceful surroundings of Pulau Ubin, an island that seems frozen in time. Rent a bike and start trekking into lush forests, traditional kampong houses, and tranquil beaches. Not to be missed are the Chek Jawa Wetlands teeming with its biosphere of wildlife.

Chinese Pagoda and Pavilion by the Lake at Haw Par Villa Theme Park. (Daniel Ferryanto - stock.adobe.com)

Haw Par Villa

Step into a new world at Haw Par Villa, a theme park filled with over 1,000 colorful statues and dioramas depicting Chinese folklore and mythology. It’s a quirky and captivating journey into Asian culture.

Southern Ridges in Singapore (Filipe Lopes/Filipe Lopes - stock.adobe.com)

Southern Ridges

Lace up your walking shoes and embark on the Southern Ridges Trail. This hidden gem offers a treetop walk, canopy bridges and breathtaking views of the city.

Sembawang Hot Springs

Experience the healing properties of natural hot springs at Sembawang Hot Springs Park. Soak your feet in the warm mineral-rich waters and enjoy a serene escape from the city.

Bukit Brown Cemetery

Dive into Singapore’s history at Bukit Brown Cemetery. This graveyard is an unconventional attraction, with carved tombstones and a glimpse into the island’s heritage.

Green nature of underground crossing at Fort Canning Park, Singapore (happycreator - stock.adobe.com)

Fort Canning Park

Stroll through gardens and uncover relics that echo the island’s past at Fort Canning Park. Climb to the park’s summit for sweeping views.

Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery (MARTIN KARNOLSKY-MARK/Martin Karnolsky - stock.adobe.com)

Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery

These expansive temple grounds showcase intricate architecture and gardens. Immerse yourself in Buddhist teachings amidst statues and murals that decorate the monastery’s halls.

-AJ Moutra