Exploring Venice: Italy’s City of Canals

Renowned as the “City of Canals” and the “Queen of the Adriatic,” Venice draws travelers from around the world with its unique charm, history and mix of main attractions and hidden gems. It’s more than a destination, it is truly a journey through time.

An architectural marvel; Venice is a city built upon more than 100 small islands interlaced by a labyrinth of canals. This network of waterways replaces traditional roads, creating a dreamscape where gondolas glide beneath ancient bridges. The city’s romantic ambiance is palpable and its historic significance is unparalleled.

Main Attractions: Venice’s Iconic Landmarks

Cathedral church and square of San Marco, view from above, Venice Italy (neirfy - stock.adobe.com)

St. Mark’s Basilica (Basilica di San Marco)

A jewel of Byzantine architecture, this stunning cathedral is adorned with mosaics, gold leaf and intricate marble designs. Climb to the top for panoramic views of the city’s rooftops.

Panorama of Grand Canal and Basilica Santa Maria della Salute in Venice, Italy. (Vladimir Sazonov/Vladimir Sazonov - stock.adobe.com)

The Grand Canal (Canal Grande)

Venice’s main canal is lined with magnificent palaces, each with a unique story. Take a ride on the vaporetto, Venice’s public waterbus, along the Grand Canal for an incredible introduction to the city.

Venice Palazzo Ducale (Doge Palace) interior, San Marco square, Italy (Travel Faery - stock.adobe.com)

Doge’s Palace (Palazzo Ducale)

This palace served as the seat of the Venetian government and is a masterpiece of Gothic architecture. Explore the chambers and cross the iconic Bridge of Sighs.

Rialto bridge on Grand canal in Venice (Pavlo Vakhrushev/Pavlo Vakhrushev - stock.adobe.com)

Rialto Bridge (Ponte di Rialto)

One of Venice’s most famous landmarks, the Rialto Bridge exemplifies Renaissance engineering and offers a bustling marketplace with shops and cafes.

Sunrise at San Marco square in Venice, Italy (Maciej Czekajewski/Maciej Czekajewski - stock.adobe.com)

Piazza San Marco

Venice’s main square is a hub of activity. Visit the Campanile for breathtaking viewand don’t forget to feed the pigeons.

Hidden Gems: Venice’s Lesser-Known Treasures

Architectural details of Scuola Grande di San Rocco, april 22, 2018, in Venice, italy (photogolfer - stock.adobe.com)

Scuola Grande di San Rocco

Often overshadowed by St. Mark’s Basilica, this masterpiece of Renaissance art is a hidden gem. Admire the intricate Tintoretto paintings on its walls, some of which many say are his best work.

Ghetto Vecchio and Ghetto Nuovo

Venice’s Jewish Ghetto, the world’s first, offers a glimpse into a lesser-known facet of the city’s history. The two, Ghetto Vecchio and Ghetto Nuovo, are connected by the Agnudi bridge. Explore the synagogues and learn about the city’s Jewish heritage.

San Giorgio Maggiore, Venice (Yudai Ibusuki - stock.adobe.com)

San Giorgio Maggiore

Escape the crowds and take a short vaporetto ride to this island. Climb the campanile for views and visit the Palladian church.

Libreria Acqua Alta

This quirky bookstore is a bibliophile’s dream. Books are piled in bathtubs, waterproof bins and even a full-sized gondola boat. Due to flooding in Venice, the books are stored in dry and creative spots. It’s a delight to explore.

As you explore Venice’s canals and alleyways, you’ll discover a Venice that transcends the confines of guidebooks—a Venice that is both enchanting and deeply rooted in its heritage.

Whether you’re gazing upon the golden mosaics of St. Mark’s Basilica or stumbling upon a quiet campo (square) where locals gather, Venice promises a multitude of experiences that will linger in your memory long after you bid arrivederci to this captivating city.

-AJ Moutra