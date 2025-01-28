Imagine a night sky in a kaleidoscope of color. Set yourself in a scene where the wilderness stretches as far as the eye can see, untouched and pristine.

It’s not the setting of a high fantasy novel – it’s Alaska, the “Last Frontier,” a destination that beckons the discerning traveler with its blend of breathtaking landscapes, luxurious accommodations and a rich tapestry of cultural history.

And, while the scenery may be wild, the journey can be anything but, as the travelers looking to experience opulence will find Alaska a hidden jewel.

Advertisement

Enchanting Landscapes and Timeless Adventures

As one steps onto this vast land, with the air crisp and refreshing, the journey begins with Alaska’s crown jewels-its national parks. Denali National Park, with its towering namesake, known to the locals and the globe as Denali, is a testimony to the awesomely powerful forces of nature. The park spans 6 million acres in total and offers visitors a chance to see the the “Big Five” of Alaska’s wild animals: moose, grizzly bears, gray wolves, Dall sheep and caribou. The pure beauty of this park beckons like a siren to people in search of adventure in pristine, protected wilderness.

Venture further, and the serene majesty of Glacier Bay National Park awaits. Here, aboard a luxury cruise, witness the grandeur of glaciers calving: a spectacle where huge chunks of glacial ice cascade into the water below. It’s a performance millions of years in the making, as the glaciers continue their geologically slow mach to the water’s edge.

Not far from the urban clutches of Anchorage, Kenai Fjords National Park gives a view into the heart of Alaska’s glacial landscape. The Exit Glacier, accessible via the enchanting Kenai River Trail, presents an unforgettable hike within the park’s frozen wonders.

Advertisement

The Chena Hot Springs are the epitome of an experience filled with relaxation and warmth. Just a stone’s throw away from Fairbanks, these natural springs offer a sanctuary of comfort where their mineral-rich waters act as a balm for the soul, inviting visitors to unwind under the ethereal glow of the Northern Lights.

Refined Accommodations in the Wild

This wilderness crossing across Alaska is complemented by stays in some of the most exquisite lodges and resorts that the state can offer. Alyeska Resort, lying near Anchorage, is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy ski slopes and mountain trails. Near the heart of Denali, Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge stands as a monument to rustic luxury, with its views of Denali unparalleled.

In the heart of Anchorage, the storied Hotel Captain Cook provides a gateway to urban exploration, its halls echoing with tales of seafaring adventures. Meanwhile, the Borealis Basecamp, just outside of Fairbanks, offers a unique stay in modern igloos, where the night sky’s spectacle unfolds before your eyes.

Advertisement

Chena Hot Springs Resort is set beside the namesake springs, promising relaxation and exploration. From here, visitors can venture out to seek enlightenment and zen, from the enchanting Aurora Ice Museum to the warmth of the springs themselves.

Culinary Delights in the Last Frontier

As rich and varied as Alaska’s landscapes is its culinary world. The bounty of the sea is yours to taste, with Alaskan King Crab, salmon, halibut and scallops that give a glimpse into the ocean’s splendor. Venture beyond the ordinary with wild game, such as the unique flavor of reindeer sausage – it’s a local delicacy.

The art of brewing is very much alive in Alaska, with local beermakers offering a range of delicious concoctions that capture the spirit of the wild. And for those with a sweet tooth, the state’s bakeries serve up delights such as salmon jerky, berry-filled pastries and the iconic Baked Alaska – a decadent nod to the state’s culinary heritage.

-AJ Moutra