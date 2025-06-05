Nara: Step Into Ancient Japan, Where Deer Roam Free

In Nara, just 30 minutes outside of Kyoto, the deer roam free and there are beautiful sights to behold.

Step back in time to Nara, Japan’s captivating first permanent capital (710-794 CE). Just a short train ride from Kyoto or Osaka, this serene city offers a unique blend of ancient history and natural beauty, making it a must-visit for anyone seeking a glimpse into Japan’s foundations. Nara preserves its legacy with remarkable integrity, boasting a whopping eight UNESCO World Heritage sites, and is famously home to over a thousand sacred, free-roaming deer.

A Cradle of Civilization

Nara’s establishment as the capital in 710 CE marked a pivotal moment, laying the groundwork for Japan’s enduring culture. Modeled after China’s Tang dynasty capital, its meticulously planned grid layout reflected a period of centralized government and immense cultural growth. This era was a crucible for early Japanese Buddhist art, literature, and political structures.

(BENEDETTA BARBANTI/bennymarty - stock.adobe.com)

Advertisement

Iconic Historical Gems

The heart of the city is Nara Park, where over a thousand wild deer, believed to be messengers of the gods, roam freely and even bow for treats – you can even buy special crackers!

Within the park stands Todaiji Temple, home to the colossal Great Buddha (Daibutsu). This 15-meter bronze statue is housed inside the Daibutsuden, the world’s largest wooden building – a truly awe-inspiring sight that reflects the ambition of 8th-century Japan.

Nearby, Kasuga Taisha Shrine is Nara’s celebrated Shinto shrine, known for its thousands of stone and bronze lanterns that line its paths and illuminate the grounds, especially during the special festivals in February and August. Founded by the powerful Fujiwara clan, it highlights the intertwining of politics and religion.

Advertisement

Don’t miss Kofuku-ji Temple, distinguished by its towering five-story pagoda, a long-standing symbol of Nara and a key institution of the Fujiwara dynasty.

Explore Naramachi, the old merchant district, with its preserved Edo-era buildings, quaint shops and local eateries. It’s perfect for sampling kakinoha sushi (sushi wrapped in persimmon leaves) and finding unique souvenirs.

Todaiji Temple during cherry blossom season, a beautiful time to visit Nara. (Kittikhun.C/sompao - stock.adobe.com)

Advertisement

Planning Your Visit

Best Time to visit: Spring (March–April) for cherry blossoms or Autumn (October–November) for vibrant fall colors.

Spring (March–April) for cherry blossoms or Autumn (October–November) for vibrant fall colors. Getting There: A quick 30-45 minute train ride from Kyoto or Osaka. Kintetsu Nara Station is closer to the main attractions.

A quick 30-45 minute train ride from Kyoto or Osaka. Kintetsu Nara Station is closer to the main attractions. Tips: Go early to avoid crowds. Buy deer crackers only from designated stalls. Wear comfy shoes.

Nara offers a unique journey into Japan’s ancient soul, providing tangible connections to its formative past amid charming, free-roaming deer. It’s an unforgettable destination where history truly comes alive.