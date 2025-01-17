Girls’ Trip! 5 Can’t-Miss Beach Destinations the Whole Group Will Love

Once a person has found a solid, reliable group of friends, there comes a time to take the next step – that’s right ... plan a girls’ trip!

Although the beach is enough to make any vacation feel relaxing, some things just are not as enjoyable without your closest friends. A girls’ trip gives you a view of the world and new places that you love and cherish along with your people. Herein, some ideal destinations at beaches for planning girls’ trips, along with the best time to visit these places in 2025.

Seminyak Beach: Bali, Indonesia

This is the sand-to-surf destination that has everything a beach-lover would want: luxury resorts, beach clubs,and a vibrant atmosphere. A horse ride along the coast, sightseeing at the temples nearby, or dancing to a DJ set while the sun goes down are some of the activities for best friends visiting Seminyak Beach.

The best time to visit Seminyak Beach during the dry season is from May to September. Visitors during this period have the best probability of experiencing sunny weather and warm temperatures.

Playa Paraiso: Tulum, Mexico

The Playa Paraiso in Tulum boasts breathtakingly beautiful white sand beaches and crystal-clear ocean water. Visitors can spend a relaxing day on the beach and later tour ancient Mayan ruins, rent beachfront cabanas, and sample fresh seafood in restaurants along the beachfront.

Sunny days in Tulum, Mexico are the norm; however, November through April are better times due to less humidity and fewer rains.

Paradise Beach: Mykonos, Greece

For the nightlife-heavy girls’ trip, Mykonos offers beachfront parties lining its coast. Friends visiting Paradise Beach can easily alternate between swimming in the ocean and dancing to world-class DJs. And for foodie friends, getting that res on on the patio of an adorable Greek restaurant will offer a view as fine view as the food.

The best time to visit Mykonos is from May to September, with most days sunny and the summer party season in full swing.

The vibrant and colorful Art Deco buildings on Ocean Drive in South Beach. (Mdv Edwards - stock.adobe.com)

South Beach: Miami, United States

Other options for friends seeking a vibrant nightlife include South Beach. It is considered one of the best party cities in the country, so those traveling to Miami will have enough nightlife options to suit all tastes. During the day, friends can take an Art Deco-laden Ocean Drive stroll, visit the Miami Beach Botanical Garden or rent a boat.

This city should be best visited between November to April since the temps are cooler, there is less humidity in the air and the hurricane season is over.

Phuket is a popular destination famous for its beaches, especially Patong Beach, above. (Aleksandar Todorovic - stock.adobe.com)

Patong Beach: Phuket, Thailand

Thailand provides a very exciting destination for groups of friends to holiday, experience open-air markets or bars, as well as different types of watersport activities. Outdoor activities (other than the obvious swimming) include the option of going to any botanical or wildlife sanctuaries to be better educated on Thailand’s beautiful natural environment.

The cool and dry season spans from November through to February and is therefore the best time of the year to visit Patong Beach.

What’s Best For You (and Your Friends?)

Of course, no two friend groups are alike, and so no choice is wrong between a quiet vacation or the nightlife of a city. And, doubly good company can make any place eventful, but these places are a good starting point when you plan your vacation. If you want to escape from everyone besides your best friends, these destinations may be perfect for your next girls’ trip.

-AJ Moutra