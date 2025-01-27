Asian Destinations Perfect For a Romantic Couples Trip

From mountain romantic retreats to pristine beaches, Asia is a continent offering truly something for everyone – no matter the kind of couple, Asia offers something or the other to satisfy their tastes.

Grab your partner by the hand and fly off on a romantic adventure to one of these fabulous places in Asia.

So, whether it’s your honeymoon, anniversary, or just a desire to get away, selecting any one of these top Asian destinations for couples can promise an unforgettable journey.

Bali, Indonesia: The “Island of the Gods” is so named for good reason; lofty landscapes and vibrant culture mean candlelit dinners right on the beach, lounging in your private villa, or rice terrace tours-and, of course, the breathtaking dawn view from Mount Batur.

Maldives: The Maldives has grown into a paradise for romance, with over-water bungalows and some of the most colorful coral reefs in the world set amidst crystal clear waters. Scuba diving combined with spa services under the stars is truly enchanting.

Kyoto, Japan: From the romantic stroll along Philosopher’s Walk, having tea in a classic ceremony, or enjoying the fall and spring color changes, the historic temples of Kyoto and traditional tea houses with serene gardens dotting the cityscape are some of the most romantic settings in Japan.

Phuket, Thailand: The perfect destination to satisfy your urge for nightlife and unspoiled scenery, Phuket is the place to go. Treat yourself to a romantic Thai dinner overlooking the sea or revel in Patong’s vibrant night scene after relaxing on its beautiful beaches during the day.

Udaipur, India: Nicknamed the “City of Lakes,” Udaipur carries an aristocratic charm with its palaces overlooking tranquil bodies of water. From taking boat tour across Lake Pichola to a stay at one of those palace hotels or soaking in the regalness of bygone Rajasthan – get ready to be treated like royalty.

Siargao, Philippines: This tropical paradise boasts immaculate beaches and is supremely laid-back; it’s a perfect retreat for island hopping, surfing Cloud 9’s famous waves and sharing some fresh fare for two at seafood shacks by the beach.

Hoi An, Vietnam: Hoi An has its numerous waterways, older architecture, and alleys lined with lanterns making it perfect for couples. Take a biking tour around Old Town, sign up for a lantern-making class or dine at restaurants along the waterway serving delicious Vietnamese food like pho or banh mi.

Bhutan: Truly an ultimate couples’ adventure, Bhutan marries spirituality with breathtakingly beautiful mountain scenery. Take a group trek in the Himalayas, pausing at historic monasteries for an immersion into Bhutanese culture and an amazing trip for two.

Scattered all over the Asian continent are even more romantic and adventurous places that boast charming historic sites, tranquil areas of unspoiled beauty and even tropical paradise – the kinds of places ideal for spending time with your loved one creating unforgettable moments.

-AJ Moutra