Farmers Market Art Project

Caitlin Kuhwald

LA is such a vast city, and in my banner I wanted to show the beautiful shift of terrain, light and texture from the mountains in the east to the seaside in the west. Driving and car culture is a huge part of our lives in LA, but so is the enjoyment of nature and an appreciation of the vibrant color of our skies and our views.

I grew up in Southern California, but it was only when I left it that I realized how much I missed all these things that make LA so special. Now living in Atwater Village, I even appreciate driving. There’s nothing like having some good music on, the windows rolled down to feel the warm air, and watching the manzanitas shift to eucalyptus trees and then to palm trees as you traverse the city.

http://www.caitlinkuhwald.com/