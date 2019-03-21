Atelier & Repairs gives a second life to the fashion pieces we dump

Donadi’s store has become a destination for fashion insiders, including Bruce Pask, the New York-based men’s fashion director at high-end department stores Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus. Because the majority of Atelier & Repairs items are crafted from recycled materials, the shopping experience, he said, is “more of this fun kind of exploration: try one on and see which fits the best.” Plus, he added, Donadi’s store stands out because “his work plays to people’s emotions. People walk in and fall in love.”