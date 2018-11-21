Fashion brands step in with deals designed to benefit victims of recent wildfires and gun violence

James Perse has designed two California Relief Tees to raise money to support those affected by the Woolsey fires. The company is donating 100% of profits from the sale of the T-shirts to nonprofit organizations, including California Fire Foundation and Direct Relief. "To personally experience the devastation of the Woolsey fires has defined for me what a community truly means — our love for all life, friends, animals and our environment … Please help me support the families and victims of all the tragic events that our beloved state of California has endured," wrote the brand’s namesake founder (himself a Malibu resident) in announcing the charity tee program. The Woolsey Fire Relief Tee and Thousand Oaks Relief Tee are available at JamesPerse.com for pre-order. Those who wish to donate to the cause will have the option of purchasing one of the tees for $125, $250, $500 or $1,000.