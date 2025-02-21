Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Restaurants

Price

Sort by
Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
Plates of bagels and toppings set on a table
New York-founded H&H Bagels lands in a new Santa Monica location at the end of February, and is donating its first week of sales to L.A. wildfire relief.
(H&H Bagels)
Food

11 delicious ways to support L.A. wildfire relief this month

By Danielle DorseySenior Food Editor 

It’s been more than a month since wildfires devastated communities across Los Angeles County and recovery efforts are still in early stages. Countless homes and small, locally owned businesses were damaged or destroyed in the fires, including treasured neighborhood restaurants such as Cafe de Leche in Altadena and Cholada Thai in Malibu.

Restaurant workers were among those displaced, with many losing long-term employment as a result. Despite these challenges, the restaurant industry has been at the forefront of relief efforts, preparing free meals and hosting fundraisers for wildfire evacuees and first responders.

There are plenty of options for those who want to contribute to L.A. wildfire relief, including attending exclusive dinners led by culinary figures from the Netflix series “Chef’s Table,” purchasing T-shirts with designs that memorialize restaurants lost in the fires or ordering wine from a Los Olivos winery. Here are 11 local initiatives to support this month, ordered chronologically:

Showing  Places
The Me Time cheese box from Neighbors and Friends, with berries and fresh flowers and herbs
(Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Community Fridge at Neighbors & Friends

Pasadena Cheese Shop $
By Danielle Dorsey
On Feb. 22, Neighbors & Friends coffee and cheese shop in Pasadena will debut the city’s new community fridge that will offer free food and beverages to residents in need. Those who want to support the effort are invited to come out between 9 and 11 a.m. and bring fresh fruit and produce to help stock the refrigerator. The community fridge will observe the shop’s regular business hours.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
LOS ANGELES, CA- March 26, 2020: The scene at Tilda, where customers like Claire Goldberg are required to follow a strict protocol in social distancing in light of the Coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Customers are asked to make their selection from the window, call and place their order with staff inside, pay over the phone, and then wait for Tilda staff to bring the items to an awaiting table where the customers can then sign their recipe and pick up the items. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Tilda Wine

Echo Park Wine Bars $$
By Danielle Dorsey
The Echo Park wine bar will close at the end of this month, but they’re keeping busy until then. On Feb. 23, stop by for a fire relief fundraiser with wine to go from Altadena Beverage and Market, with bottle sales benefiting the market’s reopening efforts after being affected by the Eaton fire. If you prefer to dine in, food from Little Palace Delicatessen and cold brew from Canyon Coffee will be available on the bar’s patio, along with wines from Tilda and a special shandy made in collaboration with Skyduster Beer, with all food and beverage proceeds donated to Cal Fund’s wildfire relief fund. While you’re in the area, visit Untitled next door for a fire relief book sale.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
An overhead photo of a large shrimp tray from San Pedro Fish Market.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

San Pedro Fish Market

San Pedro Seafood $$
By Danielle Dorsey
On Feb. 27, the San Pen Pedro Fish Market is hosting Rock for Responders, an evening celebrating L.A.’s first responders, including a rock concert headlined by King of Chaos in front of the iconic battleship USS Iowa, with more special guests to be announced. To further honor local police, firefighters and medics, the market will offer 50% off all food for first responders for the day.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A bacon, egg and cheese bagel from H&H Bagels.
(H&H Bagels)

H&H Bagels

Santa Monica Bagels $
By Danielle Dorsey
The iconic New York bagel shop that opened in 1972 is launching a new location in Santa Monica, and franchise owner and L.A. native Philip Gross has committed to donating 100% of the first week of profits to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund (Cal Fund). The menu features the same classic flavors you’ll find in New York, such as the classic bacon, egg and cheese and Nova salmon with “the works,” plus specialty sandwiches and cream cheese flavors including scallion, jalapeño, walnut raisin and strawberry that can be paired with plain, everything, sesame, jalapeño cheddar, egg and pumpernickel bagels.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement

10 Ninths Wine

Local Winery $$
By Danielle Dorsey
This Los Olivos winery that utilizes regenerative practices is donating 100% of online wine sales from Feb. 28 and March 2 and 100% of new restaurant account sales for all of March to Restaurants Care, a relief fund for California restaurant workers.
Details
An overhead photo of four varieties of charcuterie, a slice of cheese at center, in Echo Park wine bar Butchr Bar
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Fire relief sausage sizzle at Butchr Bar

Westside Butcher Shop Wine Bars $$
By Danielle Dorsey
On March 1, husband-and-wife team Tyson and Bridgette Blackney will host an Aussie-inspired sausage sizzle fundraiser at their Echo Park wine bar and butchery. The bar will cook up lamb sausage sandwiches with grilled onions on Clark Street bread, alongside a truncated daytime menu with charcuterie, with the full menu available for dinner. Event proceeds will be donated to fire relief funds, and Ola Sol cocktail sales will be matched with donated meals to L.A. Food Bank.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Venice, CA - October 22: Chef Evan Funke, works on rolling Tagliatelle pasta at his restaurant Felix Trattoria, in Venice, CA, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

'Chef's Table' dinner with Evan Funke

Hollywood Eclectic $$$
By Danielle Dorsey
In partnership with Resy, “Chef’s Table” — the long-running Netflix series that spotlights renowned chefs and kitchens around the globe — is hosting a dinner series with restaurants across the country for L.A. wildfire relief, with proceeds split between restaurant partners and community funds, including World Central Kitchen and Restaurants Care, as well as fundraisers supporting Altadena and Pacific Palisades communities directly.

While many of the dinners have sold out, seats are still available for dinner with chef Evan Funke at his Hollywood restaurant Mother Wolf on March 8, including a cocktail hour, a meet-and-greet with the chef, classic Italian American dishes served family style and optional wine pairings. Tickets are $275 per person. Additional dinners are scheduled in New York and Miami in March and April, with more expected to be announced soon.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Pie Day for L.A.

Bakery $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Dini McCullough Amozurrutia, the owner of Dini’s Divine Pies in Rockville, Md., collaborated with John Hinman of Hinman Pie in Denver on a grassroots effort to support Los Angeles bakeries and panaderías affected by the wildfires. The fundraiser with run through Pi Day on March 14, with pie and bake shops across the country pledging a percentage of pie sales from a day, a week or even the entire month to support affected L.A. bakers. In L.A., participating bakeries include Bocey’s Bakery and SugarPop55, with more expected to join the campaign.
Read All Read Less
Details
Advertisement
Tables on a rooftop patio with a pergola over some and umbrellas over others
(Eataly L.A.)

Eataly presents: Gather for Good with Massimo Bottura & Friends

Century City Italian $$
By Danielle Dorsey
The tri-level Italian marketplace has partnered with Massimo Bottura of three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana on a special dinner hosted on its terrace restaurant Terra, with Mattia Agazi (Gucci Osteria Beverly Hills), Michael Ciramusti (Providence, Connie & Ted’s) and Eataly’s culinary team joining the Italian chef to create a memorable menu, and all proceeds benefiting the Los Angeles Fire Department and the California Community Foundation. The dinner will be held on March 18 and tickets are $1,000 per person plus fees.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Japanese Chefs Unite (JCU) T-shirts for L.A. fire relief

Japanese $$
By Danielle Dorsey
A coalition of Japanese chefs across 20 restaurants in L.A. — including Times 101 Best Restaurants such as Hayato, Mori Nozomi and Sushi Kisen — have formed Japanese Chefs Unite (JCU), and are offering T-shirts with 100% of proceeds donated to the LAFD Foundation. T-shirts are $35 apiece and must be purchased in person. Stay for a meal to support local restaurants that have suffered loss of business after the fires. Participating restaurants include: Sushi Gen, Sushi Inaba, Morihiro, Kogane, Sushi Kaneyoshi, Asanebo, Shunji, 715, Bar Sawa, Sushi Takeda, Shin Sushi, Sushi Yui, the Brothers Sushi, Sushi Chitose, Sushi Yamamoto, Sushidokoro Miyama and Kaiseki Motoishi.
Read All Read Less
Details

Purchase an L.A. Strong tee

Retail $$
By Danielle Dorsey
Supermarket Merch partnered with L.A. Countdown on a T-shirt collection with 100% of proceeds going to support Altadena restaurants impacted by the Eaton fire, including the Little Red Hen Coffee Shop, Pizza of Venice, Cafe de Leche, Rancho Bar and Vittorio Restaurante & Pizzeria. T-shirts are $40 each and available online.
Read All Read Less
Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement