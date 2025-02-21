New York-founded H&H Bagels lands in a new Santa Monica location at the end of February, and is donating its first week of sales to L.A. wildfire relief.

11 delicious ways to support L.A. wildfire relief this month

It’s been more than a month since wildfires devastated communities across Los Angeles County and recovery efforts are still in early stages. Countless homes and small, locally owned businesses were damaged or destroyed in the fires, including treasured neighborhood restaurants such as Cafe de Leche in Altadena and Cholada Thai in Malibu.

Restaurant workers were among those displaced, with many losing long-term employment as a result. Despite these challenges, the restaurant industry has been at the forefront of relief efforts, preparing free meals and hosting fundraisers for wildfire evacuees and first responders.

There are plenty of options for those who want to contribute to L.A. wildfire relief, including attending exclusive dinners led by culinary figures from the Netflix series “Chef’s Table,” purchasing T-shirts with designs that memorialize restaurants lost in the fires or ordering wine from a Los Olivos winery. Here are 11 local initiatives to support this month, ordered chronologically:

