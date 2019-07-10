First U.S. Charlotte Tilbury store opens in L.A.

In her first U.S. store, which had its official grand opening at the Grove on June 27, Tilbury is showing how she’s combined many of her obsessions, including Old Hollywood, red-carpet beauty and mysticism, into a growing global business. Following a monthlong pop-up shop in 2017, which the Grove described as one of its most successful to date, her 6-year-old London-based brand is transforming a 1,666-square-foot space into what Tilbury dubbed “retail theater,” complete with beveled mirrors and copper chandeliers shaped like palm trees.