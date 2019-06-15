Dan Tana’s uncorks a capsule collection of branded streetwear

For one brief, shining moment in the long history of West Hollywood restaurant Dan Tana’s, the best seat in the house was more than a mile away from the famed eatery. It was in the foyer of Fred Segal Sunset, to be exact.
The curving red banquette and two-top with a red-checkered tablecloth had made the trek northeast (with a basket of bread rolls in tow) to celebrate the launch of a capsule clothing collaboration that splashes the restaurant’s signage, logo and name on sweatpants, crewneck sweatshirts and hoodies.
The Dan Tana’s a la Cloney collection (a name that riffs on a menu that includes such dishes as Cannelloni a la Constantino and Fettucini Alfredo a la Mark Singer) is a partnership between the restaurant, which is owned by Sonja Perencevic, and Duke George, the pop culture-appropriating designer and chief executive of the Cloney streetwear label.
The label sends up everything from the Master’s Tournament (with a logo-tweaking T-shirt that incorporates a stripper pole) to “Pretty Woman” (a sweatshirt with the words “Big Mistake. Big. Huge.” on the front and “I Have to Go Shopping Now" on the back).
The collaboration includes two hoodies, two crewneck sweatshirts and two pairs of sweatpants. The standout of the collection is a wine-colored cotton fleece hooded sweatshirt with the script from the restaurant’s neon sign on the front and a pair of crossed Chianti bottles depicted on the back.
Retailing from $150 to $185, the collection is being sold through Fred Segal as well as Cloney’s e-commerce site cloneyonline.com.