L.A. brand Dôen adds celebration dresses for weddings and more to its mix

As Dôen began to take shape, motherhood proved to be an unexpected creative catalyst for the sisters. “Once we gave birth, we felt beautiful and feminine. We wanted to own that,” said Margaret, mother to 3-year-old Julian. “We didn’t want to squeeze back into leather pants and wear 5-inch heels to work anymore.” (For proof, look no further than Katherine, mother to Wilder, 7; Shepard, 5; and Prairie, 11 months. Dressed in the brand’s bestselling $305 Sol dress, she casually nursed Prairie during this interview.)