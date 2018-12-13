Advertisement

Last-minute holiday gift ideas for her

By Ingrid Schmidt
Dec 13, 2018 | 11:00 AM
Here are some gift ideas for the "her" in your life. (Handout)

Tick, tock. The Christmas shopping countdown is on with a handful of days left until the big day. In the spirit of not stressing, wrap up that list with these fun, gloriously unforgettable gifts for her. We also have last-minute gift ideas for him and for everyone (including kids).

Gifts for her

Daniela Villegas 18-karat yellow gold Stag Beetle vape holder necklace with 12.59 carats tourmaline,
&nbsp; Daniela Villegas

Classy vape holder

Daniela Villegas 18-karat yellow gold Stag Beetle vape holder necklace with 12.59 carats of tourmaline, 10 carats of smokey topaz, 9.04 carats of prehnite, and tsavorites, Champagne and white diamonds, and brown sapphires made in L.A. $50,000. Available at Just One Eye in Hollywood.

LHD x Pierre Hardy color-blocked Trek Comet neoprene and leather sneaker, $645 at The Webster at Sou
&nbsp; The Webster

Colorful sneaker

LHD X Pierre Hardy color-blocked Trek Comet neoprene and leather sneaker. $645. Available at the Webster at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, thewebster.us.

Christian Louboutin Loubibelle Lip Beauty Oil in signature red, comes with black silk ribbon to wear
&nbsp; Christian Louboutin

Red lips

Christian Louboutin Loubibelle Lip Beauty Oil in signature red, comes with black silk ribbon to wear around the neck as a pendant. $70. Available at us.christianlouboutin.com.

Suzanne Kalan 18-karat yellow gold Rainbow Eternity Band with 2.1 carats of rainbow sapphire baguett
&nbsp; Dover Street Market

Rainbow eternity band

Suzanne Kalan 18-karat yellow gold Rainbow Eternity Band with 2.1 carats of rainbow sapphire baguettes and .27 carats of white diamonds. $2,800. Available at Dover Street Market Los Angeles in L.A.

Coach women's mohair-blend Palm Tree Intarsia Cardigan $550 at Coach in Beverly Hills, coach.com
&nbsp; Coach

Palm trees cardigan

Coach women’s mohair-blend palm tree intarsia cardigan. $550. Available at Coach in Beverly Hills, coach.com.

Chanel lambskin life preserver-inspired handbag with gold-tone chainlink strap, $4500 at Chanel in B
&nbsp; Chanel

Life saver

Chanel lambskin life preserver-inspired handbag with gold-tone chain-link strap. $4,500. Available at Chanel in Beverly Hills, chanel.com.

High Heel Jungle by Kathryn Eisman glitter socks with crystal floral embellishment, $39 at highheelj
&nbsp; High Heel Jungle

Glitter socks

High Heel Jungle by Kathryn Eisman glitter socks with crystal floral embellishment. $39. Available at highheeljungle.shop.

Local Authority cropped cotton Beverly Hills High Society T-shirt made in Los Angeles, $135 at Maxfi
&nbsp; Local Authority

Go Hollywood

Local Authority cropped cotton Beverly Hills High Society T-shirt made in Los Angeles. $135. Available at Maxfield stores and localauthorityla.com.

Celine medium 16 handbag in grained calfskin with removable shoulder strap, brass twistlock closure
&nbsp; Celine

Twist and close

Celine medium-size 16 handbag in grained calfskin with removable shoulder strap, brass twistlock closure and padlock on leather key cover. $4,550. Available at Celine in Beverly Hills.

Drunk Elephant?s The Trunk gift set in an acrylic cube with clean, cruelty-free cleanser, day and ni
&nbsp; Drunk Elephant

Beauty set

Drunk Elephant’s the Trunk gift set in an acrylic cube with clean, cruelty-free cleanser, day and night serums, hydrating gel, facial oil, day cream, facial mask, tinted sunscreen, eye cream and lip balm. $425. Available at drunkelephant.com.

Staud made-in-L.A. PVC Shirley tote bag with removable beaded clutch inside, $250 at www.staud.cloth
&nbsp; Staud

Tote and clutch

L.A. company Staud’s PVC Shirley tote bag with removable beaded clutch inside. $250. Available at www.staud.clothing.

Regime des Fleurs PersonalSpace fragrances for body and environment, made in L.A. and inspired by Oa
&nbsp; Regime des Fleurs

Oahu scents

Régime des Fleurs Personal/Space fragrances for body and environment, inspired by Oahu with notes of tropical florals, spices, citrus and woods. $125 each or $200 for two with code LATIMES2. Available at regimedesfleurs.com.

Morgenthal Frederics handcrafted, laminated teal and spotty tortoise buffalo horn Rosemary sunglasse
&nbsp; Morgenthal Frederics

Stylish sunglasses

Morgenthal Frederics handcrafted, laminated teal and spotty tortoise buffalo horn Rosemary sunglasses. $2,195. Available at Morgenthal Frederics in Beverly Hills, morgenthalfrederics.com.

Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box contains a silk scarf, shea butter, facial tonic, tea sprinkles, a ca
&nbsp; Tory Burch

Gift that gives back

Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box contains a silk scarf, shea butter, facial tonic, tea sprinkles, a candle and notebook to benefit female entrepreneurship and empowerment. $98. Available at Tory Burch stores, toryburch.com.

Smashbox Gloss Angeles Extra Shine crystal-clear lip gloss, $19 at Smashbox in Venice, smashbox.com
&nbsp; Smashbox

Shine on

Smashbox Gloss Angeles Extra Shine crystal-clear lip gloss. $19. Available at Smashbox in Venice, smashbox.com.

Chanel No.5 L?Eau eau de toilette with notes of rose, jasmine, ylang-ylang, citrus and musk in a lim
&nbsp; Chanel

Classic No. 5

Chanel No.5 L’Eau eau de toilette with notes of rose, jasmine, ylang-ylang, citrus and musk in a limited-edition 3.4-ounce red bottle. $160. Available at Chanel boutiques, chanel.com.

Goop The Martini detox bath soak with Himalayan pink salt and chia seed oil, $35 at Goop Lab in Bren
&nbsp; Goop Lab

Detox

Goop the Martini detox bath soak with Himalayan pink salt and chia seed oil. $35. Available at Goop Lab in Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica, goop.com.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Foil Freestyle highlighter palette, $54 at Sephora stores and seph
&nbsp; Sephora

Highlight like Rihanna

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Foil Freestyle highlighter palette. $54. Available at Sephora stores and sephora.com.

Manolo Blahnik limited-edition Cosmo-print Hangisi satin pumps with jeweled buckle, $1025 at Saks Fi
&nbsp; Saks Fifth Avenue

'Sex and the city' pumps

Manolo Blahnik limited-edition, 10-year anniversary Cosmo-print Hangisi satin pump with jeweled buckle, as seen on Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City.” $1,025. Available at Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Beverly Hills and South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, saksfifthavenue.com.

Peepers polycarbonate Vintage Vibes reading glasses with tortoise temples, anti-scratch coated lense
&nbsp; Peepers

Reading glasses

Peepers polycarbonate Vintage Vibes reading glasses with tortoise temples, anti-scratch coated lenses with UV protection and canvas case. $25. Available at peepers.com.

