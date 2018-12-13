Last-minute holiday gift ideas for her

Tick, tock. The Christmas shopping countdown is on with a handful of days left until the big day. In the spirit of not stressing, wrap up that list with these fun, gloriously unforgettable gifts for her. We also have last-minute gift ideas for him and for everyone (including kids).

Gifts for her

Daniela Villegas

Classy vape holder Daniela Villegas 18-karat yellow gold Stag Beetle vape holder necklace with 12.59 carats of tourmaline, 10 carats of smokey topaz, 9.04 carats of prehnite, and tsavorites, Champagne and white diamonds, and brown sapphires made in L.A. $50,000. Available at Just One Eye in Hollywood.

The Webster

Colorful sneaker LHD X Pierre Hardy color-blocked Trek Comet neoprene and leather sneaker. $645. Available at the Webster at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, thewebster.us.

Christian Louboutin

Red lips Christian Louboutin Loubibelle Lip Beauty Oil in signature red, comes with black silk ribbon to wear around the neck as a pendant. $70. Available at us.christianlouboutin.com.

Dover Street Market

Rainbow eternity band Suzanne Kalan 18-karat yellow gold Rainbow Eternity Band with 2.1 carats of rainbow sapphire baguettes and .27 carats of white diamonds. $2,800. Available at Dover Street Market Los Angeles in L.A.

Coach

Palm trees cardigan Coach women’s mohair-blend palm tree intarsia cardigan. $550. Available at Coach in Beverly Hills, coach.com.

Chanel

Life saver Chanel lambskin life preserver-inspired handbag with gold-tone chain-link strap. $4,500. Available at Chanel in Beverly Hills, chanel.com.

High Heel Jungle

Glitter socks High Heel Jungle by Kathryn Eisman glitter socks with crystal floral embellishment. $39. Available at highheeljungle.shop.

Local Authority

Go Hollywood Local Authority cropped cotton Beverly Hills High Society T-shirt made in Los Angeles. $135. Available at Maxfield stores and localauthorityla.com.

Celine

Twist and close Celine medium-size 16 handbag in grained calfskin with removable shoulder strap, brass twistlock closure and padlock on leather key cover. $4,550. Available at Celine in Beverly Hills.

Drunk Elephant

Beauty set Drunk Elephant’s the Trunk gift set in an acrylic cube with clean, cruelty-free cleanser, day and night serums, hydrating gel, facial oil, day cream, facial mask, tinted sunscreen, eye cream and lip balm. $425. Available at drunkelephant.com.

Staud

Tote and clutch L.A. company Staud’s PVC Shirley tote bag with removable beaded clutch inside. $250. Available at www.staud.clothing.

Regime des Fleurs

Oahu scents Régime des Fleurs Personal/Space fragrances for body and environment, inspired by Oahu with notes of tropical florals, spices, citrus and woods. $125 each or $200 for two with code LATIMES2. Available at regimedesfleurs.com.

Morgenthal Frederics

Stylish sunglasses Morgenthal Frederics handcrafted, laminated teal and spotty tortoise buffalo horn Rosemary sunglasses. $2,195. Available at Morgenthal Frederics in Beverly Hills, morgenthalfrederics.com.

Tory Burch

Gift that gives back Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box contains a silk scarf, shea butter, facial tonic, tea sprinkles, a candle and notebook to benefit female entrepreneurship and empowerment. $98. Available at Tory Burch stores, toryburch.com.

Smashbox

Shine on Smashbox Gloss Angeles Extra Shine crystal-clear lip gloss. $19. Available at Smashbox in Venice, smashbox.com.

Chanel

Classic No. 5 Chanel No.5 L’Eau eau de toilette with notes of rose, jasmine, ylang-ylang, citrus and musk in a limited-edition 3.4-ounce red bottle. $160. Available at Chanel boutiques, chanel.com.

Goop Lab

Detox Goop the Martini detox bath soak with Himalayan pink salt and chia seed oil. $35. Available at Goop Lab in Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica, goop.com.

Sephora

Highlight like Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Foil Freestyle highlighter palette. $54. Available at Sephora stores and sephora.com.

Saks Fifth Avenue

'Sex and the city' pumps Manolo Blahnik limited-edition, 10-year anniversary Cosmo-print Hangisi satin pump with jeweled buckle, as seen on Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City.” $1,025. Available at Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Beverly Hills and South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, saksfifthavenue.com.

Peepers

Reading glasses Peepers polycarbonate Vintage Vibes reading glasses with tortoise temples, anti-scratch coated lenses with UV protection and canvas case. $25. Available at peepers.com.

