Last-minute holiday gift ideas for her

Tick, tock. The Christmas shopping countdown is on with a handful of days left until the big day. In the spirit of not stressing, wrap up that list with these fun, gloriously unforgettable gifts for her. We also have last-minute gift ideas for him and for everyone (including kids).
Gifts for her
Classy vape holder
Daniela Villegas 18-karat yellow gold Stag Beetle vape holder necklace with 12.59 carats of tourmaline, 10 carats of smokey topaz, 9.04 carats of prehnite, and tsavorites, Champagne and white diamonds, and brown sapphires made in L.A. $50,000. Available at Just One Eye in Hollywood.
Colorful sneaker
LHD X Pierre Hardy color-blocked Trek Comet neoprene and leather sneaker. $645. Available at the Webster at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, thewebster.us.
Red lips
Christian Louboutin Loubibelle Lip Beauty Oil in signature red, comes with black silk ribbon to wear around the neck as a pendant. $70. Available at us.christianlouboutin.com.
Rainbow eternity band
Suzanne Kalan 18-karat yellow gold Rainbow Eternity Band with 2.1 carats of rainbow sapphire baguettes and .27 carats of white diamonds. $2,800. Available at Dover Street Market Los Angeles in L.A.
Palm trees cardigan
Coach women’s mohair-blend palm tree intarsia cardigan. $550. Available at Coach in Beverly Hills, coach.com.
Life saver
Chanel lambskin life preserver-inspired handbag with gold-tone chain-link strap. $4,500. Available at Chanel in Beverly Hills, chanel.com.
Glitter socks
High Heel Jungle by Kathryn Eisman glitter socks with crystal floral embellishment. $39. Available at highheeljungle.shop.
Go Hollywood
Local Authority cropped cotton Beverly Hills High Society T-shirt made in Los Angeles. $135. Available at Maxfield stores and localauthorityla.com.
Twist and close
Celine medium-size 16 handbag in grained calfskin with removable shoulder strap, brass twistlock closure and padlock on leather key cover. $4,550. Available at Celine in Beverly Hills.
Beauty set
Drunk Elephant’s the Trunk gift set in an acrylic cube with clean, cruelty-free cleanser, day and night serums, hydrating gel, facial oil, day cream, facial mask, tinted sunscreen, eye cream and lip balm. $425. Available at drunkelephant.com.
Tote and clutch
L.A. company Staud’s PVC Shirley tote bag with removable beaded clutch inside. $250. Available at www.staud.clothing.
Oahu scents
Régime des Fleurs Personal/Space fragrances for body and environment, inspired by Oahu with notes of tropical florals, spices, citrus and woods. $125 each or $200 for two with code LATIMES2. Available at regimedesfleurs.com.
Stylish sunglasses
Morgenthal Frederics handcrafted, laminated teal and spotty tortoise buffalo horn Rosemary sunglasses. $2,195. Available at Morgenthal Frederics in Beverly Hills, morgenthalfrederics.com.
Gift that gives back
Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box contains a silk scarf, shea butter, facial tonic, tea sprinkles, a candle and notebook to benefit female entrepreneurship and empowerment. $98. Available at Tory Burch stores, toryburch.com.
Shine on
Smashbox Gloss Angeles Extra Shine crystal-clear lip gloss. $19. Available at Smashbox in Venice, smashbox.com.
Classic No. 5
Chanel No.5 L’Eau eau de toilette with notes of rose, jasmine, ylang-ylang, citrus and musk in a limited-edition 3.4-ounce red bottle. $160. Available at Chanel boutiques, chanel.com.
Detox
Goop the Martini detox bath soak with Himalayan pink salt and chia seed oil. $35. Available at Goop Lab in Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica, goop.com.
Highlight like Rihanna
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Foil Freestyle highlighter palette. $54. Available at Sephora stores and sephora.com.
'Sex and the city' pumps
Manolo Blahnik limited-edition, 10-year anniversary Cosmo-print Hangisi satin pump with jeweled buckle, as seen on Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City.” $1,025. Available at Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Beverly Hills and South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, saksfifthavenue.com.
Reading glasses
Peepers polycarbonate Vintage Vibes reading glasses with tortoise temples, anti-scratch coated lenses with UV protection and canvas case. $25. Available at peepers.com.
