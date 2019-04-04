Everything you need to wear to Coachella this year

You know the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which officially kicks off April 12, is all about how you look just as much as it is about the music.
YSL Beauty is joining in on the fun with an Instagram-worthy pop-up en route to Indio — a literal pit-stop for lipstick. Designed to look like a gas station, the beauty pop-up, which runs from April 12-14, will be hard to miss on Highway 111 near Cathedral City. That’s especially because it will be decked out with neon pink gas pumps and have vending machines that will dispense the brand’s latest beauty products.
That, along with the slew of fashion parties and gifting events, has transformed the annual music and arts festival in the desert into style central.
“It’s become a hotbed of fashion trends,” said Alexandra Mandelkorn, stylist to Janelle Monáe, whom she’ll dress for the actress-singer’s Coachella performance and round of parties. “But the most important thing is that people see it as a place to express themselves — to dress differently from their normal life and to just go for it.”
That’s why Mandelkorn suggested throwing the following items into your travel bag: anything with a short hemline or tie-dye or tropical prints; crocheted pieces; sheer maxi dresses; kimonos; and sparkly makeup. “We will see a lot of ’80s vibe, rock-’n’-roll influences, hip-hop [and] bohemian, and I like to mix those genres,” she said.
Most important, said Mandelkorn, think about footwear.
“Given all the walking and the crowds, sandals are a dangerous choice,” she said. “I like a good boot — anything that is comfortable for long distances but still looks great.”
Here are some Coachella-ready fashion, accessory and beauty picks.
The Wolfgang
Keep your hands free, thanks to the leather Beaumont Circle Belt Bag with detachable tassel from Australian label the Wolfgang. $228. Available at thewolfgang.com.
Quay Australia
Breeze In, a style of rainbow-shaded sunglasses, are a standout from eyewear brand Quay Australia. $60. Available at quayaustralia.com.
Mr. Turk X 2(X)IST
An oversize woven jumpsuit for men in a tropical floral print is from the Mr. Turk X 2(X)IST Collection. It certainly might make you a standout in the Coachella crowd. $198. Available at 2ixst.com.
LPA
The Oriana, a jacquard chiffon wrap-style skirt by LPA, features festive fringe, which has been long associated with the music festival circuit. $198. Available at revolve.com.
Flan
Unisex brand Flan, which is based in Brooklyn, N.Y., makes colorful athleisure pieces for all genders. This rose-colored crewneck velour sweatshirt is intended for those cool desert nights. $150. Available at flanlabs.com.
Medea
Singer Dev Hynes and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been spotted with this cross-body Medea bag whose design was inspired by shopping sprees. The bags are made of matte calf leather in Verona, Italy. $565. Available at LCD, which has boutiques at 1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice and at the Row DTLA, 1318 E. 7th St. in downtown L.A. The bag is also available at shoplcd.co.
Violent Lips
Violent Lips makes sparkling vegan lip appliqués; the temporary lip tattoos come in varieties such as Rainbow, Tie Dye and the Galaxy. $5 to $10 for a pack of three. Available at violentlips.com.
Pixi Beauty
Glittering makeup is a festival must-have. This Glitter-y Eye Quad from Pixi Beauty comes in shades of blue pearl and silver. $14. Available at pixibeauty.com and at Pixi Beauty’s store at Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles.
Camilla
Here’s a dress to make a Coachella entrance. From the Blanche’s Blessing collection by Camilla comes an off-the-shoulder ruffle dress in colors inspired by Versailles with crystals embellishing the neckline. $1,000. Available at camilla.com.
Havva
British brand Havva goes Western with the Texas, a glossed leather boot with silver dome studs. About $500. Available at havvamustafa.com.
MiaDonna
These Wavy Climber earrings in 14-karat gold offer a touch of ’80s inspiration and are from MiaDonna, a Portland, Ore.-based brand which makes lab-grown diamonds. Available in white, rose or yellow gold. $139. Available at miadonna.com.