Everything you need to wear to Coachella this year

YSL Beauty is joining in on the fun with an Instagram-worthy pop-up en route to Indio — a literal pit-stop for lipstick. Designed to look like a gas station, the beauty pop-up, which runs from April 12-14, will be hard to miss on Highway 111 near Cathedral City. That’s especially because it will be decked out with neon pink gas pumps and have vending machines that will dispense the brand’s latest beauty products.