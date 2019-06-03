Melania Trump wore white to Buckingham Palace. But so did Camilla

This isn’t the first time that Melania Trump has worn Dolce & Gabbana on high-profile occasions (and caused controversy by doing so): donning a black lace dress by the designers for a Thanksgiving dinner in 2018, wearing a floral coat (reportedly costing more than $50,000) on a trip to Italy, and, most notably, choosing a D&G black jacket for her official White House portrait in 2017. The two Italian designers have been criticized over the years for everything from speaking out against gay adoption to creating an Instagram campaign that some considered racially insensitive and that caused the cancellation of a D&G fashion show in Shanghai. But the first lady has stayed loyal.