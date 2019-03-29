In search of the next Phoebe Philo

Lee is certainly the most high-profile announcement but not the only one. Maison Kitsuné, a contemporary label, publicized the fact that its new creative director, Yuni Ahn, had come from the Celine design studio; she also debuted her collection for the fall/winter 2019 season. Rok Hwang, of the label Rokh, is already stocked at Net-a-Porter and on Farfetch and staged one of the most highly anticipated shows of the fall 2019 season. (WWD called it “a confident collection that should delight retailers.”) New York-based Peter Do had his first collection picked up by Net-a-Porter, a rarity for a new designer. “For its first season, the label’s revenue was over $500,000, and it has already doubled market appointments for Autumn/Winter 2019,” reported Business of Fashion.