Hermès’ new equestrian-inspired watch has a SoCal connection

In the Galop, that inspiration can be seen in the shape of the gently curving caseback that hugs the wrist and the Arabic numerals on the watch face that telegraph a sense of speed by growing ever-so-slightly larger toward the bottom and leaning in almost imperceptibly toward the top. In addition to influencing the overall shape of the watch, the stirrup inspiration crops up at the 8 o’clock hour where the numeral appears as a stylized stirrup-turned-looping infinity symbol. In a further departure from tradition, the crown, which is most often located at the 3 o’clock hour, has shifted to 6 o’clock.