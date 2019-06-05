Aquaman, fashion muse?

“It’s a pattern that I’ve built. I did it for him years ago,” Schaeffer said during a recent tour of the 7517 Sunset Blvd. storefront and atelier where his line is made. “[Since then] I’ve tweaked it and brought it into production. I make them a little longer for [Jason], and there are a few little additions, but for the most part, if someone buys that jean, they’re buying the exact one I did for the film.” (Schaeffer estimated he made more than 30 pairs for “Aquaman” alone, a number that includes multiple versions for both Momoa and his stunt double.)